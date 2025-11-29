Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Another Eden, WFS Inc.

Another Eden Announces New Final Fantasy IX Crossover

Another Eden has confirmed an epic crossover as they have partnered with Square Enix to bring in characters from Final Fantasy IX

Article Summary Another Eden teams up with Square Enix for a Final Fantasy IX crossover launching December 3.

Zidane, Vivi, Garnet, and Steiner join the player’s party with unique abilities and Magic Stones.

New crossover features include Synthesis, hidden treasure with Chocobo Hot and Cold, and Mognet.

Earn up to 2,000 Chronos Stones during the Memories of Another Sky event until December 23.

Mobile publisher WFS Inc. has partnered up with Square Enix for a special crossover event, as several characters from Final Fantasy IX will arrive in Another Eden. Starting on December 3, FFIX protagonists Zidane, Vivi, Garnet, and Steiner, will be options for your party, as you'll be able to use special items and mechanics from the iconic JRPG title. Including equipping Magic Stones to enable unique powers, and find hidden treasure while riding a chocobo in Chocobo Hot and Cold. Plus some cool Active Time Events you might reciognize. We have more details and the trailer here as the content launches this Wednesday.

Another Eden x Final Fantasy IX

Another Eden protagonist Aldo falls through a hole in spacetime and finds himself beneath the unfamiliar skies of a place called Alexandria. Zidane and the Tantalus Theater Troupe come to his rescue, and he joins them as their newest member for their upcoming performance at Princess Garnet's birthday celebration. This sets the stage for an adventure where they are joined by the Black Mage Vivi, and Garnet's loyal knight, Steiner. Embrace nostalgia with new mechanics paying homage to Final Fantasy IX. Equip new Support Abilities to Zidane, Garnet, Vivi, and Steiner. Equip them with Magic Stones to unleash their various effects. Experiment with Synthesis; combine special equipment with specific items to create more powerful equipment. Search for Synthesists in towns and dungeons.

See what is going on elsewhere with the quartet and other familiar faces from Final Fantasy IX with Active Time Events. Listen carefully to your chocobo to find hidden treasure, including stone slabs with mysterious artwork in Chocobo Hot and Cold. Help the Moogles deliver their mail via Mognet. To commemorate the launch of the Memories of Another Sky crossover event, players can receive up to 2,000 Chronos Stones during the event. Earn 1,000 Chronos Stones for completing Memories of Another Sky and up to an additional 1,000 for logging in every day of the 20-day event, running until Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 14:59 UTC.

