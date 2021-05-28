Pokémon TCG: Eevee Heroes Releases Today In Japan

Today is a big day for many Pokémon TCG collectors. One of the most anticipated sets ever released arrives today in Japan with the release of Eevee Heroes. This Eevee and Eeveelution-focused set is likely to be adapted to English in August 2021's Evolving Skies, but right now, this Japanese version is causing a massive wave of hype in the community.

Eevee and its many evolutions are some of the most popular Pokémon in the entire franchise, so it makes sense that the market is being whipped into a frenzy by the release of a set focusing almost entirely on these fan-favorite species. However, the focus isn't the only thing that makes this set collectible.

Generally, Pokémon TCG expansions will feature certain species as Pokémon V cards. Sometimes, that same species will get a VMAX. Often, there will be Full Art and Rainbow Rare versions of each V or VMAX in the set, which means that you would have, at most, had four Ultra Rare to Secret Rare versions of a Pokémon card. Battle Styles introduced Alternate Art Vs and Secret Rare Alternate Art VMAXs, which has dramatically ballooned the potential for the number of versions of a card there will be in a set. That means that many of Eevee's evolutions will receive a V, a VMAX, a Full Art V, an Alternate Art V, a Rainbow Rare VMAX, and an Alternate Art Secret Rare VMAX. So what does that mean for Eevee Heroes?

Well…

Eevee Heroes has 69 cards in its numbered set and a whopping 32 Secret Rares.

Generally, Japanese Pokémon TCG sets offer one guaranteed Secret Rare per booster box. There are instances of an amazing box that will have two… but still. This number of Secret Rares will make this set much more coveted because of the difficulty of completing the collection.

Now, there's no telling how things will change when Eevee Heroes is adapted to English, presumably in Evolving Skies this August. The English-language Pokémon TCG doesn't consider Full Arts or Alternate Arts to be Secret Rares, which means the English Secret Rares will likely consist of the set's Rainbow Rares, Alternate Art Secret Rare VMAX cards, and Golden Cards.