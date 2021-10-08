Star Citizen Reveals More Details For CitizenCon 2951

Cloud Imperium Games has released new info of what will be coming to Star Citizen's online convention, CitizenCon 2951, happening October 9th. The event will air entirely on will air on the game's official Twitch channel tomorrow, as they will be showing off a ton of content with an all-new, all-digital format (primarily created because of the pandemic). They have created a full day of scheduled events and panels, as well as several announcements, and some bonus entertainment that will make this year's event shine. Not to mention the addition of some special free digitial goodies pack, some of which you can see in the image below, which will be given out to fans during the event. We have more on what's to come for you here.

In addition to opening remarks from Cloud Imperium Games co-founder and Star Citizen Creative Director Chris Roberts, attendees can look forward to learning about what's next from creative and development leads, including special reveals, shown for the first time at this event. Attendees can also look forward to giveaways, contests, and a few extra surprises from the Star Citizen team. CitizenCon 2951 attendees can look forward to a full day packed with activities, including: Deep Dive Panels: Players can join a deep dive in numerous panels focusing on the game's dynamic economy system, server meshing, planetary tools and updates on anticipated ships and more.

Giveaways: Attendees can look forward to giveaways with prizes from Cloud Imperium Games and partners. Furthermore, ALL Star Citizen players can look forward to a free Digital Goodies Pack, including a special suit and weapon, plus this year's commemorative CitizenCon trophy.

Community Contests: Winners for ongoing community contests for best Star Citizen cosplay and fan-made videos will be announced!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CitizenCon Returns – 2951 (https://youtu.be/Vmf3pcC7qZ0)

"For all of us at CIG, CitizenCon is a revitalizing time when we celebrate with our community and get energized by their excitement for Star Citizen. We missed its presence last year and are glad to bring it back, even as an all-digital show," said Star Citizen Creative Director Chris Roberts. "CitizenCon represents the spirit of our passionate community. Together with our players, we are building the most ambitious and expansive game development project in history. There's never been anything like Star Citizen in terms of its size, scope, and support from a growing playerbase that believes in our vision. This year's CitizenCon represents our chance to share our work and progress with our growing community and we can't wait to show everyone what's coming for Star Citizen."