Star Ocean: The Second Story R Releases Playable Demo

Square Enix has a new playable demo out now for Star Ocean: The Second Story R, which you can try on Steam, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Among all of the news that was released yesterday by Square Enix, the company also dropped a brand new playable demo for Star Ocean: The Second Story R. Essentially, you're playing through the game's prologue, giving you sense of the story from this remake. The demo includes three cities, two dungeons, and two bosses as you're given a pretty good look into the opening hours of the game. You'll choose your protagonist and battle with three party members, trying out new features that have been added including Assault Action and Break. You can also check out the latest trailer down below before trying the demo on PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

"The highly acclaimed second installment in the Star Ocean series returns as Star Ocean: The Second Story R. Brought to life with a unique 2.5D aesthetic, which fuses 2D pixel characters and 3D environments, this remake includes everything that made the original release so great while adding new elements too! Experience new battle mechanics, full Japanese and English voiceovers, original and re-arranged music, fast travel and so much more! Discover the definitive version of a classic but modernized JRPG that's perfect for newcomers and long-time fans alike."

Fantasy and Science Fiction collide in a unique visual style: From dangerous dungeons to bustling towns, the world of Star Ocean: The Second Story R is depicted in a stunning 2.5D style that combines beautiful 3D graphics with nostalgic 2D pixel characters.

Experience a story with dual protagonists: Start your journey with either Claude or Rena. Depending on your choice, the perspectives and the allies you can recruit will change. Get to know party members via the unique Private Actions system, grow relationships, and unlock various endings. New character illustrations have also been created by long-term series artist Yukihiro Kajimoto.

Thrilling, visually explosive battles: Enjoy fast-paced combat and use new mechanics to strategically defeat foes. "Break" by continuously dealing damage and order your allies to follow up with an Assault Action to deal massive damage.

Pair powerful gear with a plethora of skills: Customize party progression with a large selection of skills, including Cooking, Art, Metalcraft, and many more. Build up to Specialty levels and master the enhanced Item Creation system to craft ultimate equipment with different effects.

Japanese and English voiceover: All event scenes are now fully voiced using the same voice cast from the original game. In addition, the dialogue from Star Ocean Second Evolution (2008) is also included and can be selected.

An iconic soundtrack rearranged by Motoi Sakuraba: All tracks have been re-composed, including full-band performance and strings sound. Exploration and movie scenes themes also have new recordings that take them to even greater heights.

Three difficulty modes: Pick EARTH for a relaxing journey, GALAXY for a satisfying challenge, or UNIVERSE… if you're brave enough to really put your skills to the test.

