Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Star Ocean, Video Games | Tagged: Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Star Ocean: The Second Story R Reveals Anime Opening

Check out the anime opening sequence for Star Ocean: The Second Story R, as Square Enix are aiming to release the game in November.

Square Enix has released a new video for their upcoming release of Star Ocean: The Second Story R, as we get an anime intro for this release. The trailer, which we have for you below, gives an all-new animated look to this classic story from the franchise as they are preparing to launch this remake version for everyone to play. Enjoy the video, as the game will be released on November 2 for PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

"The highly acclaimed second installment in the Star Ocean series returns as Star Ocean: The Second Story R. Brought to life with a unique 2.5D aesthetic, which fuses 2D pixel characters and 3D environments, this remake includes everything that made the original release so great while adding new elements too! Experience new battle mechanics, full Japanese and English voiceovers, original and re-arranged music, fast travel and so much more! Discover the definitive version of a classic but modernized JRPG that's perfect for newcomers and long-time fans alike."

"Space Date 366 – A Federation officer finds himself transported to a mystical planet. While searching for a way home, an encounter with a young girl draws him into a quest to save her people, just as an ancient prophecy foretold… Choose your path and witness an awakened destiny."

Fantasy and Science Fiction collide in a unique visual style: From dangerous dungeons to bustling towns, the world of Star Ocean: The Second Story R is depicted in a stunning 2.5D style that combines beautiful 3D graphics with nostalgic 2D pixel characters.

From dangerous dungeons to bustling towns, the world of Star Ocean: The Second Story R is depicted in a stunning 2.5D style that combines beautiful 3D graphics with nostalgic 2D pixel characters. Experience a story with dual protagonists: Start your journey with either Claude or Rena. Depending on your choice, the perspectives and the allies you can recruit will change. Get to know party members via the unique Private Actions system, grow relationships, and unlock various endings. New character illustrations have also been created by long-term series artist Yukihiro Kajimoto.

Start your journey with either Claude or Rena. Depending on your choice, the perspectives and the allies you can recruit will change. Get to know party members via the unique Private Actions system, grow relationships, and unlock various endings. New character illustrations have also been created by long-term series artist Yukihiro Kajimoto. Thrilling, visually explosive battles: Enjoy fast-paced combat and use new mechanics to strategically defeat foes. "Break" by continuously dealing damage and order your allies to follow up with an Assault Action to deal massive damage.

Enjoy fast-paced combat and use new mechanics to strategically defeat foes. "Break" by continuously dealing damage and order your allies to follow up with an Assault Action to deal massive damage. Pair powerful gear with a plethora of skills: Customize party progression with a large selection of skills, including Cooking, Art, Metalcraft, and many more. Build up to Specialty levels and master the enhanced Item Creation system to craft ultimate equipment with different effects.

Customize party progression with a large selection of skills, including Cooking, Art, Metalcraft, and many more. Build up to Specialty levels and master the enhanced Item Creation system to craft ultimate equipment with different effects. Japanese and English voiceover: All event scenes are now fully voiced using the same voice cast from the original game. In addition, the dialogue from Star Ocean Second Evolution (2008) is also included and can be selected.

All event scenes are now fully voiced using the same voice cast from the original game. In addition, the dialogue from Star Ocean Second Evolution (2008) is also included and can be selected. An iconic soundtrack rearranged by Motoi Sakuraba: All tracks have been re-composed, including full-band performance and strings sound. Exploration and movie scenes themes also have new recordings that take them to even greater heights.

All tracks have been re-composed, including full-band performance and strings sound. Exploration and movie scenes themes also have new recordings that take them to even greater heights. Three difficulty modes: Pick EARTH for a relaxing journey, GALAXY for a satisfying challenge, or UNIVERSE… if you're brave enough to really put your skills to the test.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!