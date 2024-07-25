Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Star Trek Online, Video Games | Tagged: star trek

Star Trek Online Releases New Heritage Starship Bundle

Star Trek Online is celebrating the game with a brand new bundle release, as you can snag the new Heritage Starship Bundle right now

Article Summary Celebrate Star Trek Online with the new Heritage Starship Bundle paying tribute to classic video game ships.

Available now for PC players, console availability starts August 22, featuring ships from early '00s titles.

Explore the galaxy with iconic starships from Invasion, Armada, and Dominion Wars in Star Trek Online.

Star Trek Online is a free-to-play MMORPG offering thrilling adventures as Federation, Klingon, Romulan, or Jem’Hadar.

Gearbox Publishing has released a new bundle for Star Trek Online to collect if they wish, as they pay homage to previous video games with the Heritage Starship Bundle. This bundle pays tribute to starships from previously released Star Trek video games from the early '00s, including Star Trek: Invasion, Star Trek: Armada, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Dominion Wars. If you played any of those, you'd recognize some of these unique designs that some gamers fought valiantly within the cosmos, which have been brought back to life in the online title. The bundle is available today for PC players and will become available for console players on August 22.

Heritage Starship Bundle

With this bundle, players can captain these classic Star Trek video game starships from over 20 years ago and explore the intergalactic universe within Star Trek Online. As any seasoned Star Trek fan and even Star Trek newcomers know, starships are at the core of every extraordinary adventure, including embarking on exciting quests in Star Trek Online, and this bundle is yet another way to honor the beloved history of starships in Star Trek.

Star Trek Online

Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game that allows players to explore the Star Trek universe from within. Players can forge their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship, champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy as a Klingon Warrior, rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird or carry out daring missions on behalf of the Dominion as a Jem'Hadar soldier. Captains can also explore iconic locations from the Star Trek universe, make contact with new alien species and battle alongside other players in customizable starships. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

