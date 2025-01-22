Posted in: Games, Star Trek Online, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, star trek

Star Trek Online Reveals Latest Season Called "Unveiled"

Star Trek Online players have a new season available next month, as several things have become "Unveiled" as part of Season 33

Arc Games has launched a new season of Star Trek Online this week, as Season 33 has been dubbed Unveiled, revealing a number of new storylines. A lot of this season pulls from stories that started in TNG, along with a number of other implications from things that have happened in the Mirror Universe. You got a new episode, a 15th Anniversary event, some Discovery additions, and more. We have the details below as the next season for the MMORPG will launch on February 11 for PC and on PlayStation and Xbox consoles on March 11.

Star Trek Online: Unveiled

In Star Trek Online: Unveiled, a new and far more sinister Borg incursion is taking place in the Ram Izad system. While responding to a request for help from Hugh, renowned Cooperative Borg Faction Leader and Executive Director of the Reclamation Project, players will discover the damaged and seemingly abandoned ship of Aetherian leader, Thaseen-Fei, in the Delta Quadrant. Mounting a search-and-rescue mission, the Players must reunite with familiar faces in order to uncover the truth about what went wrong aboard the Harmony! This new adventure features beloved Star Trek franchise star Jonathan Del Arco, who returns to the Trek universe as Hugh, the renowned Cooperative Borg Faction Leader. Jonathan Del Arco is known for playing Hugh in the fifth and sixth seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, alongside reprising the role in the first season of Star Trek: Picard.

New Episode – Axiom: Mount a search-and-rescue and uncover the truth of what went wrong aboard the Aetherian ship, the Harmony, and find your contact, Hugh, leader of the Cooperative Borg Faction!

Mount a search-and-rescue and uncover the truth of what went wrong aboard the Aetherian ship, the Harmony, and find your contact, Hugh, leader of the Cooperative Borg Faction! Season 33 Event – 15th Anniversary: During this new event, players can celebrate 15 years of Star Trek Online through playing selected content to earn a variety of rewards including a Garret Command Alliance Dreadnought Cruiser [T6].

During this new event, players can celebrate 15 years of Star Trek Online through playing selected content to earn a variety of rewards including a Garret Command Alliance Dreadnought Cruiser [T6]. New Lock Box: "Discovery: Partners In Crime"

Partners In Crime" Includes a brand-new Grand Prize starship: Breen Keth Sarr Intel Courier [T6].

Breen Keth Sarr Intel Courier [T6]. Contains an entirely new selection of rewards inspired by Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery.

Accompanied by new items for purchase at the Lobi Crystal Store.

