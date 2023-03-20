Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Reveals New Story Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from Electronic Arts as they give a better view of the story.

Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment, and Lucasfilm Games dropped a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, revealing more of the game's storyline. This particular reveal gives us a better look at some elements of the gameplay, but more importantly, it gives us an idea of where things have been left since the first game and what Cal is fighting for this time around. We get a look at some new faces and a few familiar ones, as well as a glimpse into what the future may hold when it comes to this particular thread of the Star Wars saga. Enjoy the latest trailer, as the game is currently set to be released on April 28th, 2023.

"The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person, galaxy-spanning, action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively driven, single-player title picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ and follows Cal's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy's darkest times — but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?"

"The dark times are closing in as Cal Kestis seeks out a safe haven far from the reach of the Empire. Five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a more mature Cal Kestis must look beyond his lightsaber to find his destiny in the shadow of the Empire. Familiar friends and new allies – Cere Junda (Debra Wilson), Greez Dritus (Daniel Roebuck), Merrin (Tina Ivlev), and the newly introduced mercenary Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal) – stand by Cal's side against the Empire and galaxy's most ruthless foes. Cal's quest will take him to new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, including Koboh, which is the home of the Bedlam Raiders."