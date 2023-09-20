Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: Unlimited

Star Wars: Unlimited Reveals More Details About Booster Packs

Fantasy Flight Games released a few new cards to look at for Star Wars: Unlimited, as we now have an idea of what will be in Booster Packs.

Fantasy Flight Games and Asmodee dropped new details about Star Wars: Unlimited this week, specifically focusing on the Booster Pack situation. We now know that the packs have been created with draft and sealed formats. Each one will have 16 cards with a Leader card and a Base card with an Experience or Shield token. The packs break down into nine Common, three Uncommon, and one Rare/Legendary card. With the possibility of having one foil card, potentially featuring any rarity card in the set. This may also include Rare "Hyperspace" variants and the ultra-exclusive "Showcase" variants, but nothing is a guarantee at that level, it's all randomized. We have images below for you along with previously released info about how the game will play.

"We at FFG have taken all of the lessons we learned from our past games—including what worked, what didn't work, and what we never got the chance to try—and used those as a foundation to construct a new Organized Play structure for this game from the ground up. We've been working on OP for Star Wars: Unlimited since the game's inception, coordinating with the game's designers every step of the way to make sure that it's integrated into the game's DNA as deeply as possible. We want this game to feel welcoming to all players, so the Organized Play for Star Wars: Unlimited will be split into two sides: Casual Play and Competitive Play."

"Casual Play events will include things like prerelease events, weekly play, and Store Showdowns. The focus of Casual events is to have fun and provide opportunities for both newer players to learn the game and veteran players to try out new decks or strategies. Even if you have no interest in the tournament scene, we hope you'll still stop by your local game store to take part in Casual Play! That said, if you are interested in the tournament scene, then Competitive Play is for you! The focus of Competitive events is to provide an opportunity for players to test their skills and strategies against one another in a fair and competitive environment. This is where the glory and prestige of Organized Play can be found, with large-scale tournaments and massive prize pools to look forward to. We can't wait to launch the Competitive scene!"

"Competitive Play events award tournament points, with the number of points awarded depending on how well you place. These points will be tied to your profile on the Star Wars: Unlimited official website (the full version of which will launch closer to the game's release). Accumulate enough tournament points, and you can earn yourself an invitation to the Star Wars: Unlimited Galactic Championship!"

