StarRupture Confirms 2026 Early Access Release Date

You're gonna be waiting a bit longer to play a bigger version of StarRupture, as the Early Access version won't arrive until next year

Experience a sci-fi base-building survival game set on a harsh, mysterious alien planet.

Play solo or co-op with up to four players, mining, researching, and building to survive epic disasters.

Face relentless elemental cataclysms and hostile monsters while expanding your industrial outpost.

Indie game developer and publisher Creepy Jar has confirmed the Early Access release date for StarRupture, but you're going to be waiting a while for it to arrive. The team dropped a brand new trailer this morning, showing off some of what's to come for the first-person open world base-building game, but the trailer ended with a very specific date, as the EA version will arrive on January 6, 2026. More than four months away from when this is being written. Enjoy the trailer as we now get to play the waiting game.

StarRupture

StarRupture sets itself in the story of man versus nature taking place in an otherworldly and breathtaking sci-fi environment where elemental cataclysms of extreme temperatures loom as a constant danger. The player takes up the mantle of a convict exiled from the Earth to serve their sentence by mining and expanding industrial production alongside researching new technology on a seemingly hospitable new planet rife with mystery and danger. Tasked with surviving the deadly waves of elements—not to mention facing down against hostile enemy monsters in tense combat—each cycle spells destruction yet ushers in a new era of growth and rebuilding. Played from a first-person perspective—adventuring solo or as part of an up-to-4-player group in co-op mode—players will be able to explore, adapt, mine, gather resources, and build complex machinery to survive and prosper.

Though by definition, it is a base-building simulator, StarRupture is much more. The game will invite players to push beyond, to stay resilient and sharp against every assault, building and forming prior to the cycling eviscerating conditions on an otherwise beautiful planet. For fans of builders, management, sci-fi action, and combat StarRupture will challenge all comers to utilize the technology at their fingertips and weather both the extremities and fierce enemies in order to survive and create a prosperous industrial complex.

