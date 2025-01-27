Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Creepy Jar, StarRupture

StarRupture Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game StarRupture, as we now have a slightly better idea of when the game will be coming out

Article Summary Catch the latest StarRupture gameplay trailer for a fresh look at its co-op features and mechanics

Explore the sci-fi world of StarRupture set in a dynamic, hazardous extraterrestrial environment

Engage in survival against extreme elements and hostile creatures with up to four-player co-op

Experience base-building, exploration, and strategic combat in StarRupture's futuristic setting

Indie game developer and publisher Creepy Jar has released a new video for the game StarRupture this week, showing off a new look at the gameplay to come. The team showed off more of the four-player co-op gameplay you'll experience, as the game offers a mix of base-building, exploration, and survival mechanics. What's more, the trailer gave us an idea of when the game might come out as they promote a Fall 2025 window. We say might, because it seems like a lot of games lately have been promising dates and then kicking the can down the road. We'll see what happens in six months, but for now, enjoy the trailer.

StarRupture

StarRupture sets itself in the story of man versus nature taking place in an otherworldly and breathtaking sci-fi environment where elemental cataclysms of extreme temperatures loom as a constant danger. The player takes up the mantle of a convict exiled from the Earth to serve their sentence by mining and expanding industrial production alongside researching new technology on a seemingly hospitable new planet rife with mystery and danger. Tasked with surviving the deadly waves of elements—not to mention facing down against hostile enemy monsters in tense combat—each cycle spells destruction yet ushers in a new era of growth and rebuilding. Played from a first-person perspective—adventuring solo or as part of an up-to-4-player group in co-op mode—players will be able to explore, adapt, mine, gather resources, and build complex machinery to survive and prosper.

Though by definition, it is a base-building simulator, StarRupture is much more. The game will invite players to push beyond, to stay resilient and sharp against every assault, building and forming prior to the cycling eviscerating conditions on an otherwise beautiful planet. For fans of builders, management, sci-fi action, and combat StarRupture will challenge all comers to utilize the technology at their fingertips and weather both the extremities and fierce enemies in order to survive and create a prosperous industrial complex.

