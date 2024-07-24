Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Creepy Jar, StarRupture

StarRupture Releases New Environment Showcase Video

Check out the latest developer video for StarRupture, as the team shows off more of the environments you'll encounter in the game

Article Summary Watch Creepy Jar's new video showcasing the diverse environments in StarRupture.

Explore a world filled with unique life, fauna, and challenging obstacles.

Survive as an exiled convict on a dangerous planet facing elemental cataclysms.

Team up in co-op mode to build, mine, and adapt in this sci-fi base-building game.

Indie game developer and publisher Creepy Jar has a new developer video out for StarRupture, showing off the environments you'll encounter in the game. Because the game is set in a different world, they have taken the time to produce a world filled with different kinds of life, fauna, and just interesting obstacles that you'll have to traverse and deal with. You can check out the video above as we're still waiting for the team to provide a proper date for Early Access.

StarRupture

StarRupture sets itself in the story of man versus nature taking place in an otherworldly and breathtaking sci-fi environment where elemental cataclysms of extreme temperatures loom as a constant danger. The player takes up the mantle of a convict exiled from the Earth to serve their sentence by mining and expanding industrial production alongside researching new technology on a seemingly hospitable new planet rife with mystery and danger. Tasked with surviving the deadly waves of elements—not to mention facing down against hostile enemy monsters in tense combat—each cycle spells destruction yet ushers in a new era of growth and rebuilding. Played from a first-person perspective—adventuring solo or as part of an up-to-4-player group in co-op mode—players will be able to explore, adapt, mine, gather resources, and build complex machinery to survive and prosper.

Though by definition, it is a base-building simulator, StarRupture is much more. The game will invite players to push beyond, to stay resilient and sharp against every assault, building and forming prior to the cycling eviscerating conditions on an otherwise beautiful planet. For fans of builders, management, sci-fi action, and combat StarRupture will challenge all comers to utilize the technology at their fingertips and weather both the extremities and fierce enemies in order to survive and create a prosperous industrial complex.

