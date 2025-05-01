Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Creepy Jar, StarRupture

StarRupture Releases Ten Minute Gameplay Showcase Video

Check out the latest video for the upcoming game StarRupture, as we get about ten minutes of gameplay showing off the title's planet

Article Summary StarRupture reveals ten minutes of uncut gameplay highlighting the dangers of planet Arcadia-7.

Survive as an exiled convict in a hostile world with extreme weather and enemy creatures.

Experience first-person base-building, resource gathering, and sci-fi combat in co-op or solo play.

Players must adapt, build, and strategize to overcome brutal planetary cycles and thrive.

Indie game developer and publisher Creepy Jar dropped a new video for StarRupture this week, as we got an extended look at the gameplay. This is about ten minutes of footage with no developer guide, showing off the planet, Arcadia-7, and some of the work you'll do here. If you're not familiar with the game, this is a four-player co-op title in which they have mixed base-building, exploration, and survival mechanics together as you attempt to colonize, survive, and thrive on an alien world. Enjoy the video here as we wait to see when the Early Access period will happen.

StarRupture

StarRupture sets itself in the story of man versus nature taking place in an otherworldly and breathtaking sci-fi environment where elemental cataclysms of extreme temperatures loom as a constant danger. The player takes up the mantle of a convict exiled from the Earth to serve their sentence by mining and expanding industrial production alongside researching new technology on a seemingly hospitable new planet rife with mystery and danger. Tasked with surviving the deadly waves of elements—not to mention facing down against hostile enemy monsters in tense combat—each cycle spells destruction yet ushers in a new era of growth and rebuilding. Played from a first-person perspective—adventuring solo or as part of an up-to-4-player group in co-op mode—players will be able to explore, adapt, mine, gather resources, and build complex machinery to survive and prosper.

Though by definition, it is a base-building simulator, StarRupture is much more. The game will invite players to push beyond, to stay resilient and sharp against every assault, building and forming prior to the cycling eviscerating conditions on an otherwise beautiful planet. For fans of builders, management, sci-fi action, and combat StarRupture will challenge all comers to utilize the technology at their fingertips and weather both the extremities and fierce enemies in order to survive and create a prosperous industrial complex.

