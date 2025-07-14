Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Creepy Jar, StarRupture

StarRupture To Hold First Public Playtest This Month

StarRupture is going to launch a public playtest, giving you a chance to try the game out near the end of the month of July

Battle extreme elemental cataclysms and fierce monsters in a striking sci-fi world as an exiled convict.

Explore solo or join up to four players in co-op, mining, crafting, and building to survive and thrive.

Dynamic base-building gameplay combines resource management, research, tech upgrades, and combat challenges.

Indie game developer and publisher Creepy Jar revealed the next step toward the release of StarRupture, as they have announced a public playtest is coming out soon. The team has been showing off the game in a number of different ways over the past year and a half, but now we're about to get a good taste of what it has to offer as the playtest will run on Steam from July 29-31. In order to take part, you just have to go to the game's Steam Page and sign up ahead of the launch. You can learn more about it in the latest trailer here.

StarRupture

StarRupture sets itself in the story of man versus nature taking place in an otherworldly and breathtaking sci-fi environment where elemental cataclysms of extreme temperatures loom as a constant danger. The player takes up the mantle of a convict exiled from the Earth to serve their sentence by mining and expanding industrial production alongside researching new technology on a seemingly hospitable new planet rife with mystery and danger. Tasked with surviving the deadly waves of elements—not to mention facing down against hostile enemy monsters in tense combat—each cycle spells destruction yet ushers in a new era of growth and rebuilding. Played from a first-person perspective—adventuring solo or as part of an up-to-4-player group in co-op mode—players will be able to explore, adapt, mine, gather resources, and build complex machinery to survive and prosper.

Though by definition, it is a base-building simulator, StarRupture is much more. The game will invite players to push beyond, to stay resilient and sharp against every assault, building and forming prior to the cycling eviscerating conditions on an otherwise beautiful planet. For fans of builders, management, sci-fi action, and combat StarRupture will challenge all comers to utilize the technology at their fingertips and weather both the extremities and fierce enemies in order to survive and create a prosperous industrial complex.

