Steamboat Willie Incident Releases New Teaser Trailer

The latest trailer for the Steamboat Willie Incident has dropped, as the new horror game shows off the terror of public domain Mickey

Article Summary Mascot Bro Studio reveals a spine-chilling teaser for horror game Steamboat Willie Incident.

Game set in a haunted steamboat, blending puzzles and stealth to escape Evil Willie.

Explore eerie steamboat corridors, solving clues to evade the ghostly presence.

Steamboat Willie Incident promises a terrifying adventure with no release date yet.

Indie game developer and publisher Mascot Bro Studio released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming horror game Steamboat Willie Incident. With Steamboat Willie now in the public domain and about a dozen projects on the way from people who just can't help themselves, this trailer shows off the horrors they have crafted upon the black-and-white ship. The game has no release date beyond the idea that it's "coming soon," so enjoy the trailer for now.

Steamboat Willie Incident

Steamboat Willie Incident is a 3D horror survival game where you are captured in a steamboat, and you have to find ways to escape without alerting Willie. Try to find clues, solve puzzles, and hide from Willie in a claustrophobic steamboat where you are surrounded only by sea. Will you be able to survive and escape the wraith of Willie? This is a first person 3D stealth adventure horror game that takes place inside a steamboat after you have been kidnapped by the crazy Willie. It is said that Willie went crazy after being locked up and away for over 95 years.

Embark on a nightmarish journey in Steamboat Willie Incident, a spine-chilling horror game that will test your wits and courage. Step into the eerie world of an abandoned steamboat, where the ghostly presence of Evil Willie looms in the shadows, waiting for his next victim. Can you escape the clutches of this malevolent entity, or will you become just another passenger lost in the haunting waters? Evil Willie won't make it easy for you. Solve cryptic puzzles and decipher clues scattered throughout the haunted vessel. Every riddle brings you one step closer to freedom, but beware – time is of the essence, and the ghostly presence is always lurking. Immerse yourself in the ominous ambiance of the abandoned steamboat. Explore dimly lit corridors, navigate creaky decks, and experience the unsettling echoes of the past as you unravel the mystery behind the Steamboat Willie Incident.

