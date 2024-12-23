Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Izanami Game Lab, Steel Knight's ARMIS

Steel Knight's ARMIS Announced For 2025 Release

Izanami Game Lab have a new roguelike on the way, as you'll suit up in Steel Knight's ARMIS on PC sometime next year on Steam

Article Summary Explore Izanami Game Lab's new roguelike, Steel Knight's ARMIS, launching on Steam in 2025.

Engage in dynamic mecha battles across five chapters, each featuring a new protagonist.

Customize your ARMIS to dominate enemy hordes and fight against the Imperial Army.

Experience a unique blend of roguelike gameplay and vertical shoot-'em-up transitions.

Indie game developer and publisher Izanami Game Lab revealed their latest game on the way, as Steel Knight's ARMIS is coming sometime next year. This is a roguelike robot game in which you will lead a robotic rebellion in your own mechanized robot suit. The game will have you playing across a few different gameplay modes across a battlefield that is constantly changing with some unpredictable plot twists, told over the course of five different chapters. We have more info and a trailer above as we wait to learn when the game will be released.

Steel Knight's ARMIS

As a member of the rebellion, you'll fight your way through a dramatic story of five chapters. Not only will you face waves of numerous enemies, but enemy pilots controlling their own ARMIS units. While the gameplay is straightforward, upgrading your ARMIS is essential to counter these powerful opponents. Gather experience points to level up, choose your upgrades wisely, and develop your unique ARMIS. Lead the rebellion through five chapters, fighting against the Imperial Army and Earth Federation. Customize and upgrade your robot to survive the intense battles ahead.

The Thrill of Obliterating Enemy Hordes: With Armis machines fully powered to their limits, even the largest enemy swarms don't stand a chance. Build your ARMIS to your liking and experience the exhilarating rush of defeating countless foes.

With Armis machines fully powered to their limits, even the largest enemy swarms don't stand a chance. Build your ARMIS to your liking and experience the exhilarating rush of defeating countless foes. Experience a Classic Robot Anime-Style Story: This game offers a story that feels just like watching a classic, high-energy mecha anime. The narrative unfolds over 5 chapters, with each chapter featuring a different protagonist. Immerse yourself in their passionate journeys and fight for what they believe in.

This game offers a story that feels just like watching a classic, high-energy mecha anime. The narrative unfolds over 5 chapters, with each chapter featuring a different protagonist. Immerse yourself in their passionate journeys and fight for what they believe in. A Seamless Fusion with Vertical Shoot-'Em-Ups: At certain points during gameplay, you'll seamlessly transition into vertical shoot-'em-up mode. This dynamic shift offers a fresh experience that sets it apart from traditional roguelike action games, delivering a blend of exhilarating gameplay styles.

