Steins;Gate Re:Boot Announced For 2026 Western Release

Steins;Gate Re:Boot has been announced for release in North America and Europe sometime in 2026, rebooted for a modern era

The reboot features fully remastered graphics, a redesigned UI, and an all-new story scenario to explore.

Akihabara is recreated in stunning detail, while characters sport new outfits from returning designer huke.

Enjoy multiple endings, player-driven choices, and immersive storylines in a 30–50 hour visual novel adventure.

Spike Chunsoft, along with developer Mages Inc., has confirmed that they will release Steins;Gate Re:Boot in the West for the first time next year. The team has basically taken the original Steins;Gate video game from 2016 and are "rebooting it for a modern era" of gaming, which they have fully updated with better graphics, and improved UI, and an all-new story that will give fans of the original a new perspective. There's no trailer yet, nor is there a propper release date, just the word that it will arrive in North America and Europe sometime in 2026 for PC via Steam.

Steins;Gate Re:Boot

Steins;Gate follows a ragtag group of tech-savvy students led by Rintaro Okabe, whose latest invention accidentally gains the ability to send messages to the past, unleashing the power to alter history itself. As global conspiracies stir and timelines begin to twist, the curtain rises on a future steeped in chaos. Characters, artwork, and the user interface have been completely refreshed in this reboot, while an original new scenario expands the world's story. Akihabara has been recreated with stunning realism and depth, drawing you deeper than ever into its streets and secrets.

Character designer huke returns with redesigned outfits and accessories that bring a contemporary flair to the cast. The cityscape has been meticulously reconstructed using authentic references from the era, adding new layers of nostalgic immersion. With brand-new scenarios and optimized systems, both newcomers and longtime fans can experience Steins;Gate like never before, a true reboot of the legendary story of time and fate.

Your choices shape the fate of the characters and the world itself! Featuring multiple endings that branch based on your decisions.

A text-based adventure where controlling Rintaro's phone can alter the course of destiny.

Beautifully remastered visuals rebuilt in stunning high detail.

Playtime: Approximately 30–50 hours.

