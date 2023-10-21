Posted in: Arcade, Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: elvira, halloween, Stern Pinball

Stern Pinball Reveals New Additions For Elvira's House Of Horrors

Stern Pinball has revealed several new additions for Elvira’s House of Horrors: Blood Red Kiss Edition pinball table for Halloween.

Stern Pinball will be celebrating one of their more prized tables this Halloween as they revealed new items for Elvira's House of Horrors: Blood Red Kiss Edition. The company has done this in the past for several different tables, providing new accessories for diehard owners and any business that wishes to improve the pinball table they own. The team revealed several new accessories this week, including a new topper, a clown-faced shooter knob, new side armor, and even a special crate. We have more info about all of it for you here.

"In continued veneration of the esteemed and spooktacular Elvira franchise, renowned gaming and entertainment company, Stern Pinball, Inc., has announced several exciting updates for fans of the horror icon and quintessential symbol of all things spooky, the one and only Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. For a haunting fun time, the team at Stern has created a software update available for all existing versions of Elvira's House of Horrors Pinball Machines. Watch carefully as the LCD screen shows more life than ever with the talented gargoyles waking up from their stone-cold forever-nap. Elvira has more to say than ever with all-new speech, and who doesn't like a super-charged Ray-Gun with the all-new Pew Pew Pew Frenzy mode! Explore hidden rooms, unlock Junk in the Trunk items, and play the new Eegah Mode for a haunting good time! There's nothing more boo-tiful than dressing up your pinball machine with a full line of Elvira's House of Horrors Pinball accessories (topper, shooter knob, side armor, and inside art blades) in addition to some killer new merch available here while supplies last."

"To further celebrate the official Queen of Halloween, we are pleased to announce the special Elvira's House of Horrors: Blood Red Kiss Edition. Limited to 500 units globally, Elvira's House of Horrors: Blood Red Kiss Edition offer a dazzling new look to the beloved vintage series. The red sparkle printing effect brings a unique brilliance to all parts of the game, including the backglass, playfield, plastics, art blades, bottom arch, and the enhanced foil embossed cabinet decals complete with a subtle pattern of Elvira's personal tattoo design. Plus, the cabinet is beautifully trimmed with Elvira's favorite color armor – Deadly Nightshade Black Sparkle! The Blood Red Kiss Edition also includes the bejeweled Elvira's Dagger Shooter Knob and an exclusive autographed Blood Red Kiss Edition signature card included in each game."

