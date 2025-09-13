Posted in: Arcade, Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: Fall Of The Empire

Stern Pinball Reveals Star Wars: Fall Of The Empire

Stern Pinball has a new Star Wars-themed pinball tabel on the way, as they have three different editions of Star Wars: Fall Of The Empire

Article Summary Stern Pinball unveils Star Wars: Fall of the Empire, a new table based on Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Players relive epic Star Wars scenes: destroy AT-ATs, blow up Death Star II, and escape Cloud City in pinball form.

Three editions available: Pro, Premium, and a collector's Limited Edition capped at 770 units for key markets.

Features over 1,000 film assets, movie scores, C-3PO voiceovers, and advanced SPIKE 3 display and audio tech.

Stern Pinball has revealed that a brand-new Star Wars table is coming out soon, as they unveiled three different versions of Star Wars: Fall of the Empire. This table puts players back into the plotlines of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, as you'll be able to rack up high scores by targeting certain sections to activate challenges based around events from both films and the extended universe around them. They're selling three different versions, as usual, with the Pro Edition going for $7K, the Premium Edition for $9.7k, and the Limited Edition for $13k. We have more details, images, and info from the company for you here.

Star Wars: Fall of the Empire

In Stern Pinball's Star Wars: Fall of the Empire pinball games; players will take part in the adventures that started it all and experience iconic Star Wars-inspired moments through a pinball experience like no other. Players will take down the AT-AT by attaching their snowspeeder's tow cable and shooting the spiral ramp to send it crashing down, mirroring the breathtaking scene from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Destroy the Death Star II from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi by lowering shields on the battle station during Death Star Multiball to save the galaxy. Players can also escape from Cloud City when reactivating the Millennium Falcon's hyperdrive by hitting the center jump ramp to escape to hyperspace. Throughout the pinball experience, players will enter Jabba the Hutt's Sarlacc Pit, battle stormtroopers, defeat TIE fighters, and even mimic using the Force to save your ball on the journey to defeating the Empire. Feel the power of the dark side as you enjoy special Darth Vader-inspired modes.

Accompanying the over 1,000 high-quality film and audio assets integrated into the gameplay, the Star Wars: Fall of the Empire pinball games feature the iconic movie score in addition to hand-drawn, vibrant artwork. The games feature custom audio call-outs from actor Chris Bartlett as C-3PO. The Star Wars: Fall of the Empire pinball games launch on Stern's next-generation SPIKE 3 technology platform, which includes a larger 18.5" full HD display with true color depth, along with a more powerful processor, and a new immersive audio system. SPIKE 3 electronics also feature more efficient power handling, improved Wi-Fi support, and wireless headphone capabilities.

To honor the original release of Star Wars in 1977, the Limited Edition model will be limited to 770 games in the initial launch territories. This highly collectible model includes the Expression Lighting System and Speaker Expression Lighting System with Star Wars-themed game effects, a full-color mirrored backglass, full-color high-definition cabinet decals, exclusive custom Star Wars: Fall of the Empire pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, a signed Certificate of Authenticity, and a digital Insider Connected LE owner's badge on registration.

