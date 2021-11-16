Mega Lopunny Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021

Lopunny hops back into Mega Raids in Pokémon GO, and — you know what, apologies, I'm already regretting that morning show radio host-style opening line. I'll make it up to you with a killer raid guide helping trainers build a team of viable counters to take down Mega Lopunny in Pokémon GO to earn Mega Energy and potentially even encounter a Shiny Lopunny. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Lopunny Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Lopunny counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike) Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike) Shadow Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic) Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack) Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psystrike) Hoopa (Confusion, Psychic) Shadow Ho-Oh (Extrasensory, Brave Bird) Mega Pidgeot (Gust, Brave Bird) Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic) Shadow Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Lopunny with efficiency.

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch) Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack) Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere) Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic) Terrakion (Zen Headbutt, Sacred Sword) Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic) Alakazam (Confusion, Psystrike) Espeon (Confusion, Psychic) Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch) Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Lopunny can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that Lopunny is an evolved form, and evolved forms yield extra Candy when caught in Pokémon GO. Personally, I like to use Pinap Berries for my first five or six throws in an attempt to multiply that increased Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega Raid Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!