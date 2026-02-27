Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: headset, hello kitty, Sanrio

Razer Launches Kraken Kitty V2 – Hello Kitty Rose Gold Edition

Razer has released the Kraken Kitty V2 - Hello Kitty Rose Gold Edition, which is currently being sold as a Target exclusive

Article Summary Razer debuts the Kraken Kitty V2 - Hello Kitty Rose Gold Edition as a Target exclusive gaming headset.

Stylish design features soft rose gold earcups, iconic Hello Kitty ears, and customizable RGB lighting.

Premium comfort with plush pearlescent pink leatherette cushions and great noise isolation for long sessions.

Delivers clear audio, a high-quality microphone, and Windows 10 positional sound for immersive gameplay.

Razer and Sanrio continue to work together as the company has released the Kraken Kitty V2 – Hello Kitty Rose Gold Edition. This is basically the Hello Kitty headset they released months ago, complete with the logos and decals, as well as the bow on the ear, but presented in a special colorway that helps it stand out. The headset is available now, however, you can only get it at Target as an exclusive. We have mroe details about it here as we assume this will be a limited-time item.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 – Hello Kitty Rose Gold Edition

Say hello to the softest metallic rose gold earcups in a polished finish, crowned with iconic Hello Kitty ears for a premium aesthetic that's cute, classy, and built to play nice. Display your colorful personality and engage your viewers with earcup lighting that responds to emotes, alerts, and more—customizable from over 16.8 million colors and countless effect. The Kraken Kitty V2 – Hello Kitty Edition features sleek metallic pink outer earcups with a soft rose gold shimmer, paired with plush pearlescent pink leatherette cushions and a headband for all-day comfort.

Hello Kitty's iconic ears and Razer Chroma RGB lighting complete the signature design, adding a subtle, whimsical glow that captures the timeless charm of Hello Kitty while delivering the performance and build quality synonymous with Razer. With a sweet spot that's tuned to pick up less noise from every other direction, the mic has no problems ensuring that your voice is as clear as your style. The headset's patented three-part driver design pushes out exceptional highs, mids, and lows that doesn't muddy—providing clarity and quality that sounds as good as it looks. Heighten your game awareness and let nothing escape your kitty ears with accurate positional audio that lets you pinpoint where every sound is coming from (only available on Windows 10 64-bit). Don't just look good, feel good; the headset's snug, comfy earcups allow you to stream for hours without feeling fatigued, while their great noise isolation lets you game with uninterrupted immersion.

