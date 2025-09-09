Posted in: Final Fantasy VII, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Launches Advent Children Event

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis has a new event happening right now, as the Advent Children event brings back some iconic characters

Square Enix revealed new details for the latest event to come to Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, as the team has launched an Advent Children event for the next few weeks. As you can see here and from the trailer, the game brings back some of the more iconic characters from the spinoff title, including adding Sephiroth as a playable character for a limited time. We have mroe details from the developers of everything you can expect, as the event will run for a few weeks ahead of the company celebrating the game's Two Year Anniversary. Oh, did we not mention? That milestone is approaching, as you can see more in the livestream video at the bottom.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis – Advent Children Event

Sephiroth (Original) from Final Fantasy VII as a playable character. Check out the trailer featuring Sephiroth here. Special Final Fantasy VII Advent Children themed gear for Cloud, Tifa, Yuffie, with a Kadaj-inspired gear for Young Sephiroth.

New feature: "Memoria." By assigning Memoria to a party, party members will gain the stats attributed to it and be able to gain the effects of its M. Ability, a new type of Ability.

A bevy of rewards to celebrate the two-year anniversary:

A bevy of rewards to celebrate the two-year anniversary: Campaign rewards will be available from September 6, 2025, during the 2nd Anniversary Campaign period, which will include: A 2nd Anniversary Gear Voucher that can be exchanged for one gear of players' choice. (Limited-time Gear, such as previous crossovers and limited-edition Gear, is excluded from the options.) Up to Draw Ticket x200, Reawakened: Limit Break Medals x3, Stamina Tonic x100, Memoria of 2nd Anniversar,y and more as Login Bonuses. A 5★ Weapon Gift Login Bonus which includes up to 30 weapons that are all Level 120 with six Overboost. Daily Free 10 Draws for up to 250 free Draws. A limited in-game home wallpaper and more that can be obtained by clearing all Panel Missions.



