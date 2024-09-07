Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astrolabe Games, Meridiem Games, Space Colony Studios, Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog

Stories From Sol: The Gun-Dog Confirms February 2025 Release

Get ready to go back to the glory days of narrative adventure games, as Stories From Sol: The Gun-Dog arrives next February

Indie game developer Space Colony Studios, and publishers Astrolabe Games and Meridiem Games, recently revealed the release date for Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this is a throwback in several ways, as they pay homage to classic narrative adventure titles, as well as classic '80s anime art styles. The game is currently slated to be released for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on February 20, 2024. In the meantime, the free demo they previously released has been upgraded on PC and PlayStation, while Switch will see the update on September 19. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog

Humans have long since freed themselves from the grasp of gravity, but they are still unable to escape the hold of war. It's year 214 of the Planetary Calendar. Four years have passed since the end of the Solar War, and an uneasy peace has persisted throughout the solar system. The Jovian patrol ship Gun-Dog is sent on a reconnaissance mission to investigate mysterious signals coming from the edge of Jovian space. What starts as a routine assignment quickly escalates into a battle for survival as an unknown threat terrorizes the crew.

Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog is a visual novel adventure in the spirit of classic PC-9800 titles. Featuring a vintage green screen aesthetic, Space Colony Studios strives to create an "era-accurate" game that exudes retro vibes in every way, from the text to the visual effects. As the Jovian patrol ship sails into the darkness among the stars, the players will feel like they are on an adventure in an 80s Sci-Fi as they solve the mystery they find themselves in. Utilizing traditional point-and-click adventure mechanics, during your time on the Gun-Dog, you can navigate various locations on the ship, examine the details of the richly realized backgrounds, or talk with the different crew members on board. You will need to listen closely to the characters' words to reveal important clues or duplicitous intentions and keep your eyes peeled for key items and interactive elements in the backgrounds that you can use to advance the story.

