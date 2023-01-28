Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Hits Europe & Australia In June Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is coming to PC and consoles in Australia and Europe, but it won't be for another four months.

Marvelous Europe revealed this week they will be releasing Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life for PC and consoles in Europe and Australia. Players can currently pre-order the game ahead of time via the European website for the company, as they will bring you everything the modern remake has to offer and then some. However, you won't be seeing it for a while as the game is currently earned for release on June 27th, 2023. For the time being, enjoy the latest trailer for this version of the game down at the bottom.

"Your new life begins in Forgotten Valley, a tranquil community where your father and his friend Takakura once dreamed of running a farm. As you befriend the valley's residents and fulfill your father's legacy, you'll live a carefree life on the farm growing crops and raising animals. As the seasons go by, you'll find your lifelong partner, raise a child together, and watch them grow up before your very eyes. After each day's work on the farm is done, you can go fishing, hunt for ancient treasures at the local dig site, or chat with your friends in town to build precious memories. And when the years have passed, your child will be old enough to choose a career for themselves… Will they inherit the farm? Or will they find their calling somewhere else? Only time will tell."

"This remake of a beloved classic features plenty of new events, enhanced festivals, more recipes to cook, and a cornucopia of never-before-seen crops. Looking for more to do around the farm? Take pictures of your family with the new camera feature, dress up in your favorite outfits, or help your fellow residents with their requests. Whether this is your first Story of Seasons adventure or you're returning to Forgotten Valley, a wonderful life awaits you."