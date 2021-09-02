Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Reprint Reveal: Videl & Gohan

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we check out some of the reprint cards that will be available in the Vault Power-Up Packs.

I don't know about you all, but I've loved the Videl and Great Saiyaman Gohan focus we've been seeing recently. We had multiple Great Saiyaman and Videl cards in the latest official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Cross Spirits, and now we're getting more with the 2021 Anniversary Set reprints. This harkens back to one of the most fun and light times in the history of Dragon Ball Z. It was long after the Cell Games and before the horror of the Buu Saga began. Videl and Gohan were just starting out as a couple and Gohan was fighting crime as the Great Saiyaman. I can't wait to start cracking these packs, because each Vault Power-Up will come with three standard cards and one foil. I think both of these would be incredible to pull as foils, with the golden swirls as well as the lines shooting behind them.

Stay tuned for openings of this upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game box right here on Bleeding Cool.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out this month.