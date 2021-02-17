2021 SXSW Gaming Awards Announces Nominees

This week, the team behind the 2021 SXSW Gaming Awards decided to show off the nominees for this year's ceremony. Much like last year, the eight annual awards will be broadcast online due to the COVID-19 pandemic still going on, which will take place on Saturday, March 20 at 5pm PT, primarily broadcast on the award show's Twitch channel. You can read the full list of nominees below.

SXSW Gaming Awards Video Game of the Year

Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a distinct gaming experience across all platforms and genres.

DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades — Supergiant Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Indie Game of the Year

Awarded to the indie game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a distinct gaming experience across all platforms and genres.

Bugsnax — Young Horses

Cloudpunk — Ion Lands

Crown Trick — NExT Studios / Team17

Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

Huntdown — Easy Trigger Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

Ikenfell — Happy Ray Games / Humble Games

Monster Sanctuary — Moi Rai Games / Team17

Raji: An Ancient Epic — Nodding Heads Games / Super.com

Risk of Rain 2 — Hopoo Games / Gearbox Publishing

The Last Campfire — Hello Games

Tabletop Game of the Year

Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and ingenuity of any tabletop game in any genre.

Calico — Flatout Games

Fort — Leder Games

Oceans — North Star Games

The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine — KOSMOS

The Search for Planet X — Renegade Game Studios / Foxtrot Games

VR Game of the Year

Awarded to the VR game that exemplifies overall excellence in gameplay and design across any VR platform.

Down the Rabbit Hole — Cortopia Studios / Beyond Frames Entertainment

Half-Life: Alyx — Valve

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond — Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Skydance Interactive

SXSW Gaming Awards Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award

Awarded to the game that best challenges the "norm" of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, character, or gameplay.

Astro's Playroom — Team ASOBI! / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams — Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment

If Found… — Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive

Tell Me Why — DONTNOD Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement

Awarded to the game with the most well-designed and stunning visuals, including animation effects and graphics.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla — Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft

Cloudpunk — Ion Lands

Final Fantasy VII Remake — SQUARE ENIX

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Excellence in Game Design

Awarded to the game with the best overall design concept, gameplay mechanics, and best execution.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time — Toys for Bob / Activision

Desperados III — Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic

Hades — Supergiant Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Watch Dogs: Legion — Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft

Excellence in Score

Awarded to the game that best exemplifies artistic excellence in musical score and how it progresses the narrative of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red / CD Projekt

DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks

Final Fantasy VII Remake — SQUARE ENIX

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Trials of Mana — Xeen / SQUARE ENIX

Excellence in Multiplayer

Awarded to the game with the best player-to-player interaction experience.

Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

Huntdown — Easy Trigger Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

Risk of Rain 2 — Hopoo Games, Gearbox Publishing

Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts

Valorant — Riot Games

Excellence in Narrative

Awarded to the game with the best storyline and dialogue.

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades — Supergiant Games

Immortals Fenyx Rising — Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Excellence in Audio Design

Awarded to the game with the most outstanding and impactful sound effects.

Bugsnax — Young Horses

DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks

Observer: System Redux — Bloober Team

Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 — Vicarious Visions / Activision

Excellence in Technical Achievement

Awarded to the game that pushed the capabilities of technology and programming furthest or most effectively.

Astro's Playroom — Team ASOBI! / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams — Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Genshin Impact — miHoYo

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Microsoft Flight Simulator — Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios