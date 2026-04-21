Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: Another Angle Games, Shadow of the Road

Shadow of the Road Releases New Story Overview Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Shadow of the Road as it shows more of the story of an alternative version of 19th-century Japan

Article Summary Shadow of the Road reveals a new story trailer set in an alternate 19th-century Japan with magic and machines.

Lead a band of warriors through a war-torn land where your choices shape their fate and relationships.

Engage in strategic, samurai-inspired turn-based combat influenced by each character’s goals and alliances.

Battle the forces of Shogun, Emperor, mechs, and mythical beings from Japanese folklore in a gripping RPG saga.

Owlcat Games and Another Angle Games have released a new trailer for Shadow of the Road, giving more details about the story of the game. In case you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a story-driven, turn-based RPG, set in an alternative version of 19th-century Japan, where magic and machines come together during an all-out war. The trailer, which we have for you here, showcases the primary storyline for the game, as you'll form your own band of warriors and create a new path for yourself that will change the fate of the empire. Enjoy the trailer as the game has yet to be given a release date.

Shadow of the Road

Shadow of the Road's Japan depicts an alternative version of the 19th-century Bakumatsu Period — a country rife with clashing factions and worldviews, where a group of travelers gets embroiled in the war between the Shōgun and the Emperor. However, it's not just traditional soldiers they have to deal with: The East Nippon Company has bolstered the Emperor's forces with advanced mechs, wreaking havoc on both military and civilians. Furthermore, the kami and yōkai, entities from Japan's folklore and mythology, are also a part of this world and have their own goals.

Your Story: Join a daring journey led by Tokugawa's spymaster, who recruits ronin warriors Satoru and Akira to protect a boy with immense, uncontrollable powers. As the adventure intensifies, they are joined by characters with their own histories and motivations. Together, they confront escalating challenges, striving to reclaim their honor and change the course of the war.

Join a daring journey led by Tokugawa's spymaster, who recruits ronin warriors Satoru and Akira to protect a boy with immense, uncontrollable powers. As the adventure intensifies, they are joined by characters with their own histories and motivations. Together, they confront escalating challenges, striving to reclaim their honor and change the course of the war. Your Choices: Every choice guides these characters along unique paths, shaping who they become. Player decisions will determine if they form new bonds, sever lifelong friendships, or mend family ties.

Every choice guides these characters along unique paths, shaping who they become. Player decisions will determine if they form new bonds, sever lifelong friendships, or mend family ties. Your Team: Take on the role of a master strategist and become an entire team of characters with a variety of backgrounds and skills, each with their own motivations, desires, and fears… and set them on unique paths.

Take on the role of a master strategist and become an entire team of characters with a variety of backgrounds and skills, each with their own motivations, desires, and fears… and set them on unique paths. Your Fight: Experience turn-based combat with a samurai tactical vibe. Each team member brings unique abilities to the battlefield, and their personal goals and relationships influence every encounter. Master these dynamics and strategic maneuvers to lead the team to victory.

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