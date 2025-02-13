Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Drops New Flying Mount & More For Valentine's Day

Black Desert has a new update out that gives players some Valentine's Day events, as well as a new dragon mount to fly around the world

Article Summary Explore Black Desert's new dragon mount, Duskwing, for thrilling aerial adventures.

Valentine's Day brings festive events and quests with themed rewards and gear upgrades.

Crystal of Fate enhances top-tier weapons without level drops during improvements.

Special login rewards offer exclusive items like Dim Origin of Dark Hungers and Cron Stones.

Pearl Abyss has released new content into Black Desert this week, as they celebrate Valentine's Day by giving players a new flying mount. This magnificent dragon, going by the name of Duskwing, is available to all players as a reward for Conquest Lords. Before that becomes the norm, you'll have a free 14-day trial to become a dragonrider and explore the world from above. The update also adds a seasonal Valentine's Day event and other cool additions. We have the details of everything you can do with the new update below.

Black Desert – Duskwing

Black Desert offers a variety of transportation options, such as horses and ships, to navigate its vast open world with both speed and flair. But now, for the first time in Black Desert's 10 years of live service, Adventurers can now take to the skies as Duskwing the dragon introduces the thrill of aerial travel, offering a new dimension of exploration and verticality to the world. To take flight, players simply summon their trusty companion, the Black Spirit, and accept the 'To the Skies, Duskwing' quest. Completing the quest involves visiting the Duskwing Trainer near Cron Castle, where players will acquire the item 'Duskwing Calling Horn (14 days).' Using this item will summon Duskwing, ready for takeoff. In the future, Duskwing will be available as a reward for top-tiered guilds who have reached the Conquest Lords status.

Valentine's Day Seasonal Events

Cupid's arrow strikes Black Desert this week with Valentine's Day events, including seasonal rewards and quests. Starting today and running through February 26, Adventurers can participate in various in-game activities such as crafting and delivering chocolates and exchanging heartfelt love letters with other Adventurers to receive Valentine's Day-themed items. Additionally, the seasonal event provides a special chance to enhance prized gear without the usual burden and cost of enhancement. Two types of Crystal of Fate, updated today, prevent gear from dropping in enhancement level upon failed enhancement attempts.

The Fiery Crystal of Fate can be applied to all Blackstar weapons and Sovereign weapons at TRI (III) level or higher, and Godr-Ayed weapons at DUO (II) level or higher. The Frozen Crystal of Fate is exclusively for Kharazad accessories at TRI (III) level or higher. These crystals can be obtained by defeating world bosses at their designated appearance times, with each boss dropping one crystal and a limit of two attempts per week. Adventurers can also receive one crystal of their choice each day through Challenges. The new crystals can also be obtained via Special Login Rewards starting this Friday, which also includes a total of 28 [Event] Dim Origin of Dark Hungers and 3,000 Cron Stones.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!