Posted in: Games, LEGO games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Batman, lego, lego batman, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, tt games

Absolute Batman Is Coming To LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has a new costume added to the game as the devs showed off Absolute Batman and Catwoman

Article Summary Absolute Batman and Catwoman costumes from Scott Snyder's comics debut in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Game launches May 22, 2026, featuring a story-led campaign as Bruce Wayne builds his Bat-Family in Gotham

Dynamic LEGO Batman combat system offers fluid combos, partner gear, and new challenging difficulty levels

Explore an open-world LEGO Gotham, customize the Batcave, and collect classic Batsuits and Bat-vehicles

Absolute Batman is hitting all corners of the DC Comics lexicon this year, as it was revealed today that the costume will be included in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. The designs for both Batman and Catwoman from the Absolute Batman comics, written by Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta, look to be one of the last-minute new additions to the title, as the latest teaser trailer (shown above) has Snyder sitting with one of the developers to get his real-time reaction to seeing it in the game. Another fun addition to show this title representing almost every incarnation of The Dark Knight they can. Enjoy the teaser above as the game is still on track to launch on May 22, 2026.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

The adventure begins with the origins of Batman as a young Bruce Wayne trains with The League of Shadows, and throughout the story-led campaign, players will build a family of allies with well-known characters including Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul to help confront an ever-growing threat from a Rogues Gallery of DC Super-Villains, facing the likes of The Joker, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Bane, and more.

With a dynamic new LEGO Batman combat system that encapsulates the Caped Crusader's distinctive fighting style, every hit packs a punch, with fluid attack chains, counters, and over-the-top takedowns. Whether playing as Batman solo or in the two-player local cooperative mode, players can use iconic Bat-gadgets such as Batarangs to distract or stun enemies and the Batclaw to reel them in. Partner characters have their own signature gear, including Jim Gordon's foam sprayer, Robin's line launcher, and Catwoman's whip, providing a variety of options to approach every enemy encounter and boss battle. For those looking for a tougher playthrough, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight goes beyond the familiar LEGO game experience with the new Caped Crusader enhanced difficulty setting and an even more challenging Dark Knight difficulty level.

The game takes place against the backdrop of Gotham City, an open-world LEGO playground full of crimes to stop, puzzles to solve, rewards to collect, and surprises to discover around every corner, down every alleyway, and on every rooftop. Players can grapple, glide, or drive through the environment, zipping from building to building with Batman's grapple launcher, soaring over the city with the Batglider, or cruising around in style with a range of Batmobiles and Batcycles. The Batcave can also be customized to display vehicles, trophies, and collectibles, plus an assortment of wearable Batsuits based on past Batman-related media.

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