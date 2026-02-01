Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: BBDO, candy crush, Candy Crush Crushable, King Games, Yahoo Games

Candy Crush Crushable Launches Exclusively on Yahoo Games

Candy Crush Crushable is the latest entry in the mobile game series, which has launched as an exclusive title to Yahoo Games

Article Summary Candy Crush Crushable launches exclusively on Yahoo Games with new levels and daily puzzles.

Players solve logic-based candy placement challenges with unique drag-and-drop mechanics.

Frankie Muniz stars in the vibrant "Crush Your Day" ad campaign promoting the new release.

The game anchors Yahoo Games’ relaunch as a destination for exclusive and trending casual games.

King Games and BBDO have teamed up with Yahoo to make a new Candy Crush title, as Candy Crush Crushable is available right now on Yahoo Games. Paired with an ad campaign featuring Frankie Muniz, this is a new spin on the title where you drag candies from the bottom and other directions, paired with a few other mechanics, to clear out tiles in specific images and designs. You can read more about it below as the game is available right now.

Each day, Candy Crush Crushable reveals a new level that challenges players to solve a candified puzzle. Players start with a tray of candies and must place them onto the board in the correct sequence. Once all candies are placed in the correct order, the board erupts into a colorful cascade, clearing completely and scoring a tasty victory. It's a test of logic where players must think ahead and experiment with different placements to unlock the winning sequence. Each move counts toward a player's stats, which they can share and challenge others to beat their performance.

To celebrate the launch, Yahoo is rolling out a new brand campaign, "Crush Your Day," starring beloved television star Frankie Muniz. The spot opens in black and white with Muniz at the breakfast table, lamenting adult life: "Meetings and taxes!" Then poof! A box of Crushable cereal magically appears and the whole scene explodes into color with the nostalgia and energy of classic 90s cereal commercials. Muniz gleefully pours candy tiles into a bowl before opening up the game, showing that playing Crushable on Yahoo Games is all part of a complete morning routine (and a balanced breakfast!).

The launch of Crushable is part of the broader relaunch of Yahoo Games, transforming it into a best-in-class destination for casual play. The refreshed platform combines exclusive originals and curated trending titles creating a hub designed to fit seamlessly into players' everyday routines.

