Posted in: Board Games, Final Fantasy, Games, Square Enix, Tabletop | Tagged: Arclight, Ascend The Shinra Tower - Final Fantasy VII Board Game, Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VII Board Game "Ascend The Shinta Tower" Announced

Final Fantasy VII is going to get a new tabletop board game next year, as players will have to Ascend The Shinta Tower

Article Summary Square Enix unveils Ascend The Shinta Tower, a cooperative Final Fantasy VII board game coming January 2027

Players must stack tiles and work together to help Cloud and friends reach the top of the unstable Shinra Tower

Face classic FFVII foes and overcome challenges to prevent the tower from collapsing before the final battle

Features all-new artwork supervised by Tetsuya Nomura, with charming wooden game pieces of beloved characters

Square Enix has partnered with Arclight to co-develop a new tabletop board game based on Final Fantasy VII, as they invite players to Ascend The Shinta Tower. This is a cooperative balance board game where everyone will work together to ascend the unstable Shinra Tower from the legendary video game, as you'll stack Floor Tiles on top of Wall Tiles, as you attempt to build up levels with varying degrees of height and balance. The tower will eventually become unstable as you attempt to reach the 8th Floor before it collapses. We have mroe details here as the game is up for pre-order, set to be released in January 2027.

Can You Ascend The Shinta Tower With Your Favorite Final Fantasy VII Characters?

Inspired by Final Fantasy VII, this thrilling cooperative balance board game has you and your teammates working together to ascend the unstable Shinra Tower. Stack "Floor Tiles" atop "Wall Tiles" of varying heights to build upward, level by level. As the Shinra Tower rises, it gradually begins to tilt, becoming increasingly unstable. Maintaining balance through teamwork and discussion becomes the key to success in this cooperative challenge.

Foes who stand in Cloud's way will appear one after another within the Shinra Tower. Borrow the strength of your allies to overcome these enemies as Cloud continues his ascent toward the top. If you can prevent the Shinra Tower from collapsing and help Cloud reach the 8th floor, you win the game — but the final challenge still awaits. Will you be able to overcome your nemesis, Sephiroth, and save the planet from crisis?

All newly created artwork featured on the package and on the game's wooden components is fully supervised by Tetsuya Nomura, the original character designer and story concept creator of Final Fantasy VII. Cloud, along with familiar allies such as Tifa and Aerith and the foes they face, appears on wooden pieces featuring charming, storybook‑style artwork—a fresh reimagining of the FFVII characters created for this board game.

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