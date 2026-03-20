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The Outlast Trials Announces Season 6 Will Launch Next Week

A pair of familiar foes return for The Outlast Trials latest season to bring a new kind of challenge, as Project Judas kicks off next week

Article Summary The Outlast Trials Season 6, titled Project Judas, launches next week with fresh challenges and content.

The Kress twins return as main antagonists, introducing new missions in a high-stakes television studio setting.

A new Trial, "Silence The Idol," and the MK-Challenge, "Solve The Murder," test players' survival skills.

Limited-time Scavenger event and Twitch Drops offer exclusive rewards from March 24 to April 14.

Developer and publisher Red Barrels have confirmed the next bit of content on the way to The Outlast Trials, as Season 6 will arrive next week. Going by the name Project Judas, the Kress twins return as the main threat to this season's content, along with a brand-new MK-Challenge, a new Trial, a fresh Limited-Time event, and even some Twitch drops. We have mroe details from the devs below, along with a new trailer to show it off, as the content will launch on March 24, 2026.

Can You Survive The Kress Twins Broadcast During Season 6 of The Outlast Trials?

Otto and Arora Kress are back, and this time, they want the airwaves. The Kress Twins have spent years meticulously grooming Bob Vanier, a silver-tongued celebrity and idol to the masses, into their ideal political candidate. Molded to serve Murkoff's agenda, Vanier is moments away from announcing his candidacy, live on national television, unless Reagents can seat Murkoff's own candidate first. Welcome to the Television Studio. The stage is set. The cameras are rolling. Here is a brief preview of some of the new additions to expect:

Trial: Silence The Idol

You are the electric eye, the ravenous panopticon that births and consumes with the same razor-toothed orifice. Tear, burn, and crush the face of false charisma, and we will let you out.

MK-Challenge: Solve The Murder

You are the fetishist, whose obsession with the totems of violence allows you to define more convenient truths. Find the evidence to condemn our chosen killer, and we will let you out.

New Limited-Time Event: Scavenger

Prepare for the [REDACTED] collapse. Enter the Trials with nothing. Salvage unstable, single-use Rigs from Reagent corpses. Collect discarded mechanical components and return them to drop boxes to be used for the [REDACTED] of [REDACTED]. Some questions are better left unanswered. For now.

Not All Rewards Are Earned Inside The Trials

For those observing the chaos from a safer distance, additional rewards await. From March 24 to April 14, tune in to participating The Outlast Trials Twitch streams to earn rewards through our latest Twitch Drops campaign. Visit the FAQ for full details on how to participate and unlock the rewards.

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