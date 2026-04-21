Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, Splatoon, Splatoon Raiders

Splatoon Raiders: Nintendo Confirms Launch Date In Latest Trailer

The latest Splatoon Raiders trailer shows off more of the game as Nintendo confirmed it will arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2 this July

Article Summary Nintendo confirms Splatoon Raiders launches on Nintendo Switch 2 this July after a short delay.

Splatoon Raiders brings single-player action and co-op modes set in the popular Splatoon universe.

Adventure across the Spirhalite Islands, battling Salmonids and seeking treasure with customizable gear.

Team up with up to three friends online or locally to tackle new raiding challenges and upgrade your loadout.

Nintendo released a new trailer for its upcoming Splatoon spinoff, Splatoon Raiders, confirming the game's launch this July. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a single-player-focused action shooter set in the world of Splatoon, designed to be an action-packed challenge for both veterans and newcomers to the franchise. The game was originally set to arrive this June, but it appears plans have changed, pushing the game back a bit, as it will now arrive on July 23, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer here showing off more of the action as we'll see it arrive in a few months for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Overcome a New Kind of Trios Challenge With Your Friends in Splatoon Raiders

Play as the mechanic, working with Deep Cut – a trio of swashbuckling musicians – and venture out into the mysterious Spirhalite Islands in search of treasure! Customize your character, kit yourself out with mechanical Gadgets and a host of ink-flinging weapons, and take on waves of foes called Salmonids. A member of Deep Cut will accompany you in a powerful construct called the Exploration Bot to help fend off enemies and gather up the loot! Bring your haul back to camp, upgrade your gear, then head out on the hunt for even more treasure!

Take on the role of a mechanic embarking on a high-stakes adventure across the mysterious Spirhalite Islands. Customize your appearance and your loadout and get ready to raid the islands for treasure. Using a variety of mechanical gadgets and ink-splattering weapons, you'll splat scores of enemies called Salmonids, conquer raids, and salvage loot on your journey through the one-of-a-kind Splatoon universe. Splatoon Raiders can also be played with up to three other players, either online or via local wireless, so you can gather up your squad and embark on the raids with friends.

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