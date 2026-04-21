Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: burger king, star wars, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
Burger King Reveals Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Menu
Burger King has revealed a new limited-time menu centered around Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, including new kids' toys
Article Summary
- Burger King launches Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu menu with limited-time items for fans.
- New adult offerings include the BBQ Bounty Whopper, Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake, and themed Chicken Fries.
- Kids' meals feature collectible Mandalorian toys, starting April 28, at participating Burger King locations.
- Special edition cups and exclusive bundles available for a short time beginning May 4 nationwide.
Burger King has teamed up with Disney for a brand-new limited-time menu, as they're helping promote the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Two different kinds of menus will be available leading up to the film's launch, the first being the kids' menu, which will have a selection of toys you can collect featuring characters in the movie, while the second will be a more grown-up menu with special selections only available for a short time, such as Cheddar Ranch Tots and a BBQ Bounty Whopper. We have the finer details from the fast food chain below as they will launch on April 28 and May 4, respectively.
Burger King Takes You To a Galaxy Far, Far Away With Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
Starting May the Fourth (May 4), at participating U.S. restaurants and while supplies last, guests can enjoy a lineup of out-of-this-galaxy menu items, including:
- BBQ Bounty Whopper – A flame-grilled ¼ lb. of 100% beef*, served in a helmet-shaped carton inspired by the galaxy's most legendary bounty hunter. Loaded with melty Swiss, crispy pickle chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and smothered in creamy Bounty BBQ Sauce.
- Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake – A hyperspace swirl of creamy soft serve blended with blue sugar cookie syrup and topped with Grogu's favorite snack – blue cookies!
- Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries – Crispy white meat Chicken Fries seasoned with parmesan and garlic, served in a Grogu-themed carton with garlic dipping sauce on the side to fuel your next adventure.
- Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots – Perfectly crispy tots stuffed with melty cheddar cheese, fluffy potatoes, & ranch seasoning, served in an Imperial-themed carton.
- Four Collectible Cups – Unlock exclusive cups with the purchase of:
- Bounty Bundle (a special box including all four menu items)
- BBQ Bounty Whopper Combo
- 12pc Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fry Combo
Kids can join the adventure, too. Beginning April 28, The Mandalorian and Grogu King Jr. Meal arrives at participating restaurants nationwide, featuring:
- Choice of Hamburger or 4 pc. Nugget
- Apple Sauce AND Kids' Fry Size
- Choice of Milk or Apple Juice
- A Mandalorian-themed toy for the next generation of galactic adventurers, available while supplies last