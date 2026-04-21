Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: burger king, star wars, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Burger King Reveals Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Menu

Burger King has revealed a new limited-time menu centered around Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, including new kids' toys

Article Summary Burger King launches Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu menu with limited-time items for fans.

New adult offerings include the BBQ Bounty Whopper, Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake, and themed Chicken Fries.

Kids' meals feature collectible Mandalorian toys, starting April 28, at participating Burger King locations.

Special edition cups and exclusive bundles available for a short time beginning May 4 nationwide.

Burger King has teamed up with Disney for a brand-new limited-time menu, as they're helping promote the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Two different kinds of menus will be available leading up to the film's launch, the first being the kids' menu, which will have a selection of toys you can collect featuring characters in the movie, while the second will be a more grown-up menu with special selections only available for a short time, such as Cheddar Ranch Tots and a BBQ Bounty Whopper. We have the finer details from the fast food chain below as they will launch on April 28 and May 4, respectively.

Burger King Takes You To a Galaxy Far, Far Away With Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Starting May the Fourth (May 4), at participating U.S. restaurants and while supplies last, guests can enjoy a lineup of out-of-this-galaxy menu items, including:

BBQ Bounty Whopper – A flame-grilled ¼ lb. of 100% beef*, served in a helmet-shaped carton inspired by the galaxy's most legendary bounty hunter. Loaded with melty Swiss, crispy pickle chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and smothered in creamy Bounty BBQ Sauce.

A flame-grilled ¼ lb. of 100% beef*, served in a helmet-shaped carton inspired by the galaxy's most legendary bounty hunter. Loaded with melty Swiss, crispy pickle chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and smothered in creamy Bounty BBQ Sauce. Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake – A hyperspace swirl of creamy soft serve blended with blue sugar cookie syrup and topped with Grogu's favorite snack – blue cookies!

A hyperspace swirl of creamy soft serve blended with blue sugar cookie syrup and topped with Grogu's favorite snack – blue cookies! Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries – Crispy white meat Chicken Fries seasoned with parmesan and garlic, served in a Grogu-themed carton with garlic dipping sauce on the side to fuel your next adventure.

Crispy white meat Chicken Fries seasoned with parmesan and garlic, served in a Grogu-themed carton with garlic dipping sauce on the side to fuel your next adventure. Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots – Perfectly crispy tots stuffed with melty cheddar cheese, fluffy potatoes, & ranch seasoning, served in an Imperial-themed carton.

Perfectly crispy tots stuffed with melty cheddar cheese, fluffy potatoes, & ranch seasoning, served in an Imperial-themed carton. Four Collectible Cups – Unlock exclusive cups with the purchase of: Bounty Bundle (a special box including all four menu items) BBQ Bounty Whopper Combo 12pc Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fry Combo

Unlock exclusive cups with the purchase of:

Kids can join the adventure, too. Beginning April 28, The Mandalorian and Grogu King Jr. Meal arrives at participating restaurants nationwide, featuring:

Choice of Hamburger or 4 pc. Nugget

Apple Sauce AND Kids' Fry Size

Choice of Milk or Apple Juice

A Mandalorian-themed toy for the next generation of galactic adventurers, available while supplies last

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