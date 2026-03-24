Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends, Apex Legends: Aftershock

Apex Legends Reveals Details For Upcoming Aftershock Event

The new Apex Legends: Aftershock will launch at the end of the month, bringing new powerful exploits to your arsenal and the usual collectibles

Article Summary Apex Legends: Aftershock event launches with new Wildcard Vortex Shield and nine unique electric upgrades

Elite Hemlok Breach AR arrives with full-auto fire, silencer, and Breach Shot for powerful new gameplay

Fresh legend and weapon skins, including Fuse Prestige Skin and event-exclusive cosmetics, debut in store

Major updates to Gibraltar, Wraith, and Wattson enhance abilities and bring versatile upgrade options

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment confirmed new details of what's happening in the next major Apex Legends event, as Apex Legends: Aftershock will kick off next week. Following up after the awesome Gundam crossover, you're going to see a lot of lightining this time around as Wildcard will see an upgrade with the Vortex Shield, the addition of nine new Wild Cards, and a few new updates to Gibby, Wraith, and Wattson. You'll also see a new Elite Hemlok, Fuse Prestige Skin, and other additions. We have some of the dev notes for you below as the event kicks off on March 31, 2026.

The Latest Event is Electrifying as Apex Legends Feels The Aftershock

Wildcard: Charged Up

This new Wildcard is all about POWER. (And the anxiety of realizing your battery's about to die.) Every Legend is now equipped with a Vortex Shield: raise the Vortex Shield to catch incoming bullets, then release to fi re them back at enemies. But keep an eye on your shield's energy! Recharge your shield by collecting EVO. Getting rushed? Unleash the power of the EMP Blast to stun enemies and damage placeable objects. Then recharge your EMP Battery by blocking damage with the Vortex Shield, collecting EVO, or with new Wild Cards. Supercharge your arsenal with nine electric new Wild Cards:

Bigger and Better: Greatly increases the size of the Vortex Shield, speeds up deploy and stow time

Duck and Cover: Increases the Vortex Shield's protective area but disables return fire

Energy Effi cient: EMP Blast costs 50% energy (two uses per charge)

Sonic Boom: Upgrades the EMP Blast damage and adds knockback

Static Charge: EMP Battery remains fully charged even when used

Extra Juice: Revives grant EMP Battery charge

Background Process: Adds passive EMP Battery charging that increases while sprinting

Kinetic Converter: Increases movement speed based on EMP Battery charge percentage

Heat Signature: Spend EMP Battery charge to highlight enemies through walls

Eliet Hemlok

Full-auto Hemlok go brrrr. Tear through enemy defenses with the new Hemlok Breach AR: it's packing full-auto fi re, a Silencer and a Breach Launcher with new Breach Shot mode. It's a lot. In the best way. Get all the details on this new breaching tool in the Patch Notes below.

Event Items

Light up the Outlands with new Event cosmetics, check out the new Legend Skins for Wattson, Ash, Pathfi nder, Horizon, Crypto, and Gibraltar. Fresh new Weapon Skins are dropping too, including the EVA-8 "Hard Core," the Havoc "Technoforged," the CAR "Static Discharge," and more. The future is Fuse, mate! The king of showboating gets a new Prestige Skin, complete with a custom Finisher and Dive Trail. He's earned it.

Reward Shop

Head to the Reward Shop and exchange your Cells for two rotating sets of rewards, each available for a limited time.

March 31-April 10: Grab an Aftershock Pack, an Epic Lifeline Legend Skin, a Tracker Set, and more.

April 10 to Apr 21: Score an Aftershock Pack, an Epic Lifeline Banner Frame, and more.

Changes To Legends

Gibraltar

Your big bruddah has been sitting at the bottom of pick rate charts for a while now, so it was time to give him some love. With a new passive that will allow him to traverse and rotate quicker, some quality of life updates to his base kit and some meaningful upgrades to let you choose your playstyle. The Dome of Protection has become easier and easier to push these days so we wanted to give Gibraltar some better defenses and faster resets. We also wanted players to be able to upgrade into more versatility with his ultimate.

Passive

New Passive – Momentum Boost: If Gibraltar maintains sprint speed for a couple of seconds he will get a speed boost. This will only trigger while unarmed or if the weapon doesn't have a sprint speed restriction (ex. The Fast Shotties Upgrade)

Gibraltar punch will deal double damage to Hardlight Tactical

Cooldown on Dome of Protection reduced (was 17s, now 13s) Ultimate

Integrated the size increase upgrade into his base kit, increasing radius by 20%

Call in time for the missiles has been sped up

Can now throw your ultimate before the ultimate equip animation finishes

Upgrades

Level 2 Thunder Dome: The dome becomes electrified when placed, and will deal 50 damage and slow the first enemy to enter Healing Dome: Dome duration increases 4s and any player within the healing dome will get double small meds healing

Level 3 Triple Bombardment: Splits the ultimate into 3 charges, reducing the radius and number of missiles for each

Removed Big Bruddah, Bubble Bunker, Baby Bubble

Wraith

Wraith's pick rate popularity has been on a slow decline over the years; she's starting to get overshadowed by other popular skirmishers. We wanted to address this by giving her some meaningful buffs to her base kit and by giving her some more interesting upgrade options that will provide more utility for her team.

Tactical

Integrated the tactical cooldown reduction upgrade into her base kit (was 20s, now 15s)

Ultimate

Integrated the ultimate cooldown reduction upgrade into her base kit (was 2.5 minutes, now 1.5 minutes) Increased casting speed animation for quicker activation

Upgrades

Level 2 Phase Dome: When Wraith starts channeling her ultimate she will create a Phase Dome. This dome will last for 30s or until Wraith places her portal. Anyone who enters the Phase Dome will go into the void.

Level 3 Phase Jumper: Wraith will stay in the void for longer when using her tactical (was 4s, now 6s) and will gain double jump while in the void



Wattson

We wanted to give Wattson some unique ways to interact with Hardlight meshes and provide some quality of life updates to her kit.

Tactical

Placing a fence in front of a Hardlight mesh will reinforce it; if the mesh is broken the fence will rebuild and reinforce it

Increased fence damage (was 20, now 35)

Reduced fence deployment time (was 1s, now 0.5s) Ultimate

When Wattson's ultimate is placed, it will reinforce Hardlight meshes in the zone of the pylon; if the mesh is broken, it will rebuild and reinforce the mesh.

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