Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: Legendary Arc-V Decks, yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals New Details For Legendary Arc-V Decks

Konami revealed new details for the Legendary Arc-V Decks, launching at Official Tournament Stores on August 5 and globally on August 7.

Article Summary Konami announces Legendary Arc-V Decks for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, launching August 6, 2026 with 3 unique Decks.

Each Deck highlights iconic strategies: Odd-Eyes, Lunalight, and Speedroid, each with new exclusive cards.

Every set features 3 x 55-card Decks, Secret Rares, bonus cards, and a chance at Starlight Rare upgrades.

Includes powerful reprints and new monsters to enhance Fusion, Synchro, and Pendulum Summoning tactics.

Konami dropped new details for the next set of decks they're planning for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as we learned more about the Legendary Arc-V Decks. These new decks have the same structure as the Legendary Modern Decks 2026, as you have three ready-to-play 55-card Decks, each of which comes with a 40-card Main Deck and a 15-card Extra Deck, with 1 Secret Rare and 6 Ultra Rares. You'll also find a bonus packet with a 56th card for each Deck, as well as a Secret Rare copy of 1 of 6 cards from that Deck, and a bonus chance to upgrade to Starlight Rare.

The company didn't have any cards or even packaging to show off, but we do have the full details of what to expect from it below, as they will launch it at Official Tournament Stores on August 5. Followed by the global release on August 7, selling for $32 per box.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Brings Back Powerful Options With The New Legendary Arc-V Decks

Legendary Arc-V Decks have Decks based on "Odd-Eyes" (used by Yuya, from the Standard Dimension), "Lunalight" (used by Celina, from the Fusion Dimension), and "Speedroid" (used by Yugo, from the Synchro Dimension). And each new Deck has a brand-new trick up its sleeve. Let's take a look!

Odd Eyes

Odd-Eyes swings back into action with a new Link-3 "Odd-Eyes" Monster with 2500 ATK. It can destroy any 1 other card you control to draw a card, and if you destroyed a Pendulum Monster Card, you get an extra Pendulum Summon for your "Performapal," "Magician," and "Odd-Eyes" monsters! And for an encore, during your turn, it can negate any effect that your opponent activates by simply discarding a card!

Lunalight

Lunalight came in 2nd place at the World Championship 2025, so what do you give the Deck that has almost everything? Answer: More ways to set up for Fusion Summoning! You can Special Summon the Deck's new Level 5 Beast-Warrior from your hand any time your "Lunalight" monster activates its effect, and if your opponent activated a card or effect that same turn, you can also grab a Polymerization from your Deck or Graveyard, so you're all set to go! As a back-up feature, if this brand-new Lunalight monster is sent to the Graveyard by card effect, you can Special Summon another "Lunalight" monster from your Graveyard or face-up Extra Deck.

Speedroid

Speedroid is gunning for 1st place by accelerating its Synchro Summoning! Its brand-new Level 4 Tuner WIND monster can be Special Summoned from your hand by sending any "Speedroid" card from your Deck to the Graveyard. And if it's sent from the field to the Graveyard, you can grab a "Speedroid" Spell/Trap from your Deck AND THEN, if you control a "Clear Wing" monster you can destroy any monster on the field!

Finer Details

With 3 ready-to-play Decks, brand-new cards, and another round of everyone's favorite "staple" cards that go great in ANY Deck, Legendary Arc-V Decks have something for everyone, whether you're a new, returning, or experienced Duelist! Legendary Arc-V Decks contains 168 cards:

3 Secret Rares

18 Ultra Rares

144 Commons

3 bonus Secret Rares, with a chance to upgrade to Starlight Rare instead!

We've been cooking up some visual changes to our Starlight Rares and are getting ready to launch what's best described as "Starlight 2.0," beginning with Chaos Origins and continuing in Legendary Arc-V Decks and beyond. These updated Starlight Rares adopt some technical adjustments already in use overseas to produce richer colors while making them easier to read. They also replace the grey outer card border with a rainbow foil border, which is especially noticeable on Starlight Rares with extended art!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!