Street Fighter 6 Launches New Collaboration With Monster Hunter

Capcom have decided to hold a brand new collaboration as Monster Hunter has come to the world of Street Fighter 6 for a limited time.

Article Summary Capcom blends Street Fighter 6 with Monster Hunter in a thrilling new crossover event.

Battle Hub gets a Monster Hunter makeover with themed music and decor for a limited time.

Fans can snag exclusive rewards like Monster Hunter avatar gear and emotes with Fighter Pass.

Celebrate character birthdays and compete for Drive Tickets and Kudos in special tournaments.

Capcom have smashed two of their major franchises together for a new collaboration as Monster Hunter makes its way into Street Fighter 6. Within the game right now are several new additions that will harken to the franchise as part of its 20th Anniversary, as you can see several additions in the background of different levels and the Battle Hub that pay homage to the game. You'll also find a special photo booth guest, premium rewards, a new Street Voter event, and more through the Fighter Pass if you choose to purchase it. We have the finer details below as the content is now live.

Monster Hunter x Street Fighter 6

Enter the fray in the Battle Hub, decked out in Monster Hunter decor and playing your favorite Monster Hunter music!

The menacing Rathalos and Rathian join you in the photo booth to spice up your pictures!

During the event period, players can watch one Tutorial within Fighting Ground to get the Wyvern Jawblade avatar gear!

The next Street Voter event kicks off as well with the age-old question – "What's your favorite Monster Hunter weapon?" Voting opens on April 8, and all voters will receive 2,000 Drive Tickets!

Limited-time Monster Hunter weapon-shaped accessories will be available for purchase from the Hub Goods Shop via Fighter Coins or Drive Tickets, with lots of challenges to earn Drive Tickets from! Multiple weapons can even be equipped together!

Premium rewards for the Fighting Pass include avatar gear like Rathalos Helm, Mail, Coil, Greaves, and Felyne Head, as well as items like a "Happy Hunting!" photo frame, "Gimmie it Well-Done!" player title, and a "Hunter's Dance" emote!

Additional content coming with this latest update includes:

The classic arcade game "Magic Sword" comes to the Battle Hub Game Center as an unlockable premium reward!

Kimberly and JP are both celebrating their birthdays this month! Let's celebrate right alongside them with the opportunity to get Drive Tickets and bonus Kudos along with participating in character-specific tournaments!

