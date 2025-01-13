Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: street fighter

Street Fighter 6 Reveals More About Mai Ahead Of Her Arrival

Capcom revealed new details about Mai from Fatal Fury arriving in Street Fighter 6, along with a brand-new trailer to watch

Article Summary Mai from Fatal Fury joins Street Fighter 6 as a new DLC character arriving in February 2025.

Explore Mai's fiery moveset, including Kachousen and Hissatsu Shinobi Bachi, in the latest trailer.

Unlock two outfits for Mai: classic style and a new look from Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

Experience Mai's powerful Super Arts like Shiranui Ryuu: Enbu Ada Zakura in Street Fighter 6.

Capcom has revealed more details about the next character coming to Street Fighter 6, as the latest Fatal Fury fighter, Mai, arrives in February. The team revealed all of her moves today, which we have for you below, along with a quick bio about her, as well as a great trailer for you to check out showing off her in action. Enjoy all of it here as she will arrive in the game on February 6 as a DLC addition, or as part of the season pass.

Street Fighter 6 – Mai

The dazzling Mai also drops with two Outfits. Outfit 1 is reminiscent of her classic style across SNK's historic Fatal Fury series, while Outfit 2 will be themed around her newest look in the upcoming Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Outfit 2 can be acquired via Fighter Coins or maxing out your bond with her in World Tour. As seen in the trailer, Mai's moveset uses a variety of familiar and newer techniques during matches to control her opponents with flaming projectiles, divekicks and more, including:

Kachousen : Mai throws her fan like a fireball. When used normally, the fan loses to other projectiles, and your opponent's strikes can knock them down. But when you hold down the input, they can no longer be neutralized by strikes. In addition, if the fan hits an opponent, it will pop up and fall down on them for another hit.

: Mai throws her fan like a fireball. When used normally, the fan loses to other projectiles, and your opponent's strikes can knock them down. But when you hold down the input, they can no longer be neutralized by strikes. In addition, if the fan hits an opponent, it will pop up and fall down on them for another hit. Ryuuenbu : Spin forward in a fiery blaze for combos or to control space.

: Spin forward in a fiery blaze for combos or to control space. Hissatsu Shinobi Bachi : Perform a cartwheel and fly towards opponents to elbow them. The OD version sends Mai into the air to follow up on the attack or to surprise opponents below.

: Perform a cartwheel and fly towards opponents to elbow them. The OD version sends Mai into the air to follow up on the attack or to surprise opponents below. Hishou Ryuuenjin: Mai's dragon punch, which works as an effective anti-air as she delivers a flying upwards kick bathed in flame.

Mai's dragon punch, which works as an effective anti-air as she delivers a flying upwards kick bathed in flame. Kagerou no Mai : Mai's Level 1 Super Art, she sets the immediate vicinity on fire, which can be useful as an anti-air move or combo ender. The move also gives Mai five Flame Stocks which give all of Mai's special moves and Level 1 and 2 Super Arts special properties.

: Mai's Level 1 Super Art, she sets the immediate vicinity on fire, which can be useful as an anti-air move or combo ender. The move also gives Mai five Flame Stocks which give all of Mai's special moves and Level 1 and 2 Super Arts special properties. Chou Hissatsu Shinobi Bachi : Mai's Level 2 Super Art where she rushes forward in a blaze of glory that can get around projectiles.

: Mai's Level 2 Super Art where she rushes forward in a blaze of glory that can get around projectiles. Shiranui Ryuu: Enbu Ada Zakura: Mai's Level 3 Super Art, she flies like a butterfly and stings like a bee in a series of elegant fan strikes.

