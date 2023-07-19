Posted in: Capcom, Games, Music, Soundtrack, Street Fighter, Video Games | Tagged: hip hop, NERDS Clothing, Steel Sessions

Street Fighter Celebrates Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary With New Album

Capcom has partnered with NERDS Clothing and Steel Sessions to release a new Street Fighter-themed album for Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary.

Capcom is collaborating with NERDS Clothing and platinum record-selling producers Steel Sessions to make a special soundtrack album to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. This is one of those interesting kinds of collaborations you don't see too often, as you'll have several musicians and artists take part in making original music that is themed to Street Fighter 6, all of which are inspired by characters, levels, the sounds of the game, and more. We got more info on the album below, along with some of the track listings of what you can expect to see on it, as it will be physically released sometime in Q4 2023.

The album – Street Fighter 6 x NERDS Clothing presents Steel Sessions – will be available globally later this year across all major digital streaming platforms and builds on the recent momentous launch of Street Fighter 6, out now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Physical release is slated for Q4 2023 and will be available in the U.S. only. Artists involved with the epic release include Benny the Butcher/Black Soprano Family, Royce da 5'9", Dave East, Papoose, Sheek Louch, Styles P, Grafh, Smoke DZA, along with others who will be announced at a later date.

The current track listing can be found below, with even more tracks to be announced ahead of release:

"Street Fighting" Artist: Dave East Produced by: Buda & Grandz, Mike Kuz, Big Len, Suave, Rondon, Looisey & MacShooter

"Perfect" Artists: Black Soprano Family: Benny the Butcher, Heem, & Rick Hyde Produced by: Buda & Grandz & Ky Miller

"Blood On Me" Artist: D-Block Produced by: Buda & Grandz & Ky Miller

"Final Boss" Artist: Smoke DZA Produced by: Suave, Big Len, Buda & Grandz & Ky Miller

"Already Up" Artist: Royce da 5'9" & Courtney Bell Produced by: Big Len, Suave, Mike Kuz, Buda & Grandz

"Power" Artist: Grafh Produced by: Mike Kuz, Rondon, Buda & Grandz



