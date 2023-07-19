Posted in: Capcom, Games, Music, Soundtrack, Street Fighter, Video Games | Tagged: , ,

Street Fighter Celebrates Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary With New Album

Capcom has partnered with NERDS Clothing and Steel Sessions to release a new Street Fighter-themed album for Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary.

Published
by
|
Comments

Capcom is collaborating with NERDS Clothing and platinum record-selling producers Steel Sessions to make a special soundtrack album to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. This is one of those interesting kinds of collaborations you don't see too often, as you'll have several musicians and artists take part in making original music that is themed to Street Fighter 6, all of which are inspired by characters, levels, the sounds of the game, and more. We got more info on the album below, along with some of the track listings of what you can expect to see on it, as it will be physically released sometime in Q4 2023.

Street Fighter Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Original Hip-Hop Album
Credit: Capcom

The album – Street Fighter 6 x NERDS Clothing presents Steel Sessions – will be available globally later this year across all major digital streaming platforms and builds on the recent momentous launch of Street Fighter 6, out now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Physical release is slated for Q4 2023 and will be available in the U.S. only. Artists involved with the epic release include Benny the Butcher/Black Soprano Family, Royce da 5'9", Dave East, Papoose, Sheek Louch, Styles P, Grafh, Smoke DZA, along with others who will be announced at a later date.

The current track listing can be found below, with even more tracks to be announced ahead of release:

  • "Street Fighting"
    • Artist: Dave East
    • Produced by: Buda & Grandz, Mike Kuz, Big Len, Suave, Rondon, Looisey & MacShooter
  • "Perfect"
    • Artists: Black Soprano Family: Benny the Butcher, Heem, & Rick Hyde
    • Produced by: Buda & Grandz & Ky Miller
  • "Blood On Me"
    • Artist: D-Block
    • Produced by: Buda & Grandz & Ky Miller
  • "Final Boss"
    • Artist: Smoke DZA
    • Produced by: Suave, Big Len, Buda & Grandz & Ky Miller
  • "Already Up"
    • Artist: Royce da 5'9" & Courtney Bell
    • Produced by: Big Len, Suave, Mike Kuz, Buda & Grandz
  • "Power"
    • Artist: Grafh
    • Produced by: Mike Kuz, Rondon, Buda & Grandz

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.