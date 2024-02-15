Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: FuturLab, nDreams, PowerWash Simulator, Powerwash Simulator VR

Powerwash Simulator VR Reveals New Content Available Now

FuturLab confirmed new content has been added to Powerwash Simulator VR, giving players access to the new Muckingham Files.

Article Summary New free update The Muckingham Files added to Powerwash Simulator VR.

Includes six new levels with solo or team play in familiar and new settings.

Update brings new stories, lore updates, and a fresh patch fixing minor bugs.

Auto-saving feature now enabled, saving game progress every 10 minutes.

FuturLab and nDreams revealed a ton of new content has been added to Powerwash Simulator VR, as players can get in on The Muckingham Files. This is the first free update for the game that is available to all players who own the full version. In it, you'll receive six new levels, new stories, and jobs that can be approached either solo or as a team in VR for the first time. Some of these locations should look familiar to those who have played the main game before, as these are many of the bonus levels that have been added over time, such as the Sola Station, the Satellite Dish, the Food Truck, and the Spanish Villa. Each of them comes with their own special challenge that will both delight and annoy you when you miss a small spot you can't find. You can check out the latest trailer here showing off everything you'll get as the update is live and free to play now.

PowerWash Simulator VR – The Muckingham Files

Uncover what secrets and oddities lay beneath the filth in Muckingham in six brand new bonus jobs! From strange satellite dishes hidden in a desolate desert, to a seductive Spanish villa secluded by the sea, there's plenty to find and clean up for all players, old and new alike, in The Muckingham Files. Bonus jobs from the base game have also received lore updates! Expect new messages from old clients when replaying old jobs. The Muckingham Files are available for free for all players who have purchased the base game of PowerWash Simulator VR. We've also done some cleaning of our own! This update also comes with a patch update that provides fixes to certain minor bugs and some general improvements, including auto-saving being enabled which will save progression every 10 minutes of gameplay.

