Bow Lapras Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2022

The Water Festival 2022 has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO focused on… you guessed it! Water-types. This raid rotation features Tapu Fini in Tier Five, Mega Blastoise in Mega Raids, and a dynamic Tier Three including Azumarill, Feraligatr, Alolan Raichu, and a new costumed Lapras wearing a bow. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Bow Lapras in Tier Three in Pokémon GO.

Top Bow Lapras Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Bow Lapras counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Mega Manectric (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Sacred Sword)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Bow Lapras with efficiency.

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Tapu Bulu (Bullet Seed, Grass Knot)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Lapras will just take one trainer to take it down. Your best bet in order to pull this off as a solo Trainer is to power up your counters to their maximum CP.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Bow Lapras can indeed by Shiny, and it is likely boosted odds due to it being primarily a raid Pokémon and the fact that even standard Lapras has an increased rate. However, its rate has not yet been determined.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!