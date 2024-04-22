Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aion, Aion Classic

AION Classic Reveals First Anniversary Plans & Events

Gameforge will be celebrating the First Anniversary of AION Classic this week with an all-new event and special additions.

New players can claim a free reward bundle with a 7-day Siel Energy subscription and a character costume.

Anniversary Weekend Boosts offer increased Abyss Points, boosted XP, and reduced Soul Healer costs from April 25-29.

Exclusive anniversary rewards include Divine Serums, Major Ancient Crowns, and a free 1st Anniversary gift bundle.

Gameforge has revealed new details about the next major event in AION Classic, as the game will celebrate its First Anniversary starting this Wednesday. Kicking off on April 24 and running until May 22, there will be multiple in-game events taking place over the next few weeks. These will come with XP boosters, city-wide decorations, new massive battles to fight, gift giveaways, and more. The event will roll in with the 2.7 Update, as we have more details of what to expect from it below.

AION Classic – First Anniversary

From now until May 8, those joining the ever-growing community during the 1st-anniversary celebrations will be able to claim a free reward as a welcome gift. This special package rewards new players with a host of valuable items, including a coveted seven-day Siel Energy subscription, a character costume, and other useful items for those just starting out. Join now and embark on an epic journey through Atreia with a head start courtesy of the newcomer bundle!

First Anniversary Events: Dive into the festivities with a series of thrilling in-game events, including gift giveaways, boosted experiences, epic battles, and city-wide decorations.

Exclusive Rewards: Players can anticipate a cornucopia of exclusive rewards, ranging from Major Ancient Crowns and Divine Serums to Motion Cards and Enchantment Stones.

Limited-Time Boosts: Experience increased Abyss Points, boosted Experience Points, and reduced Soul Healer costs during the Anniversary Weekend Boosts from April 25 to April 29.

Decorative Celebrations: Sanctum and Pandaemonium will be adorned in celebration of the anniversary, providing players with a red-carpet experience.

Special Rewards: As part of the anniversary celebrations, from April 24 to May 8, players can redeem special anniversary login rewards. A new bundle will also become available, and it will include Siel's Energy (180 days), symbolizing the enduring legacy of AION Classic . Additionally, players will receive a free 1st Anniversary gift, available once per account.

