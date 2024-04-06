Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Red Moon Workshop, Shot One Fighters

Street Fighter-Influenced Shot One Fighters Announced

Red Moon Workshop and Justin “JWong” Wong are working together on developing a brand new fighting title called Shot One Fighters.

Texas-based indie game developer Red Moon Workshop is working with Justin "JWong" Wong to make the Street Fighter-inspired Shot One Fighters. This is a competitive fighter in which you will select from a group of highly stylized characters to duke it out and become the last one standing. With mechanics, playstyle, and art direction taking from old-school fighting titles with modernized fighting mechanics. We have more info about the game from the announcement they made below, as we now wait to see when and where they plan to release it.

Shot One Fighters

Shot One Fighters is being developed as a back-to-basics fighter with enough complexity to attract fans of both old-school fighting games and those who enjoy an engaging but not overly-punishing learning curve. Helenek has previously described it as a middle-ground between Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike and Street Fighter IV. While still in the early stages of production, Red Moon Workshop recently brought a Shot One Fighters demo to PAX East, one of the world's most popular gaming showcases.

A mainstay of the esports community and a fighting game virtuoso, Justin Wong boasts nine Evo championships among his numerous accolades. His involvement with the project will entail regular meetings with the team to provide valuable feedback on evolving builds of the upcoming fighter, focusing on character design, gameplay mechanics, and additional features. These insights will infuse his unique perspective and expertise with Red Moon Workshop's vision. Additionally, a vital component of his role will involve content creation, keeping his extensive audience informed of the game's latest developments through a variety of social channels, including popular platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Exclaims Wong, "I am super excited to work with Red Moon Workshop to make this world come to life. Sharing ideas on what makes a fighting game great to play and seeing that incorporated into the game is really fun. I can't wait for everyone to experience Shot One Fighters for themselves." Also contributing to the development process is John 'JMcrofts' Crofts, a fighting game enthusiast and popular influencer with over a decade of competitive fighting game experience. A respected figure in the genre, Crofts frequently acts as a commentator at high-level events and maintains an active presence on YouTube and Twitch. His deep knowledge was a key draw for the Shot One Fighters team.

