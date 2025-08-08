Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Firefly Studios, Stronghold Crusader

Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition Reveals Extended Roadmap

Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition has plans for post-launch content, including a free update and the first paid DLC

Article Summary Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition unveils its first post-launch content roadmap for 2024.

Free autumn update brings The Crocodile, a new AI opponent with a unique economic campaign.

Update includes three fresh maps for Skirmish, Freebuild, and Multiplayer modes.

Paid DLC adds two new CPU lords and a challenging nine-mission Sands of Time skirmish trail.

Developer and publisher FireFly Studios have confirmed the first set of plans for post-launch content coming to Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition. The team released a new vide, which you can check out here, along with dev notes we have below detailing the first set of releases coming to the remastered title. This includes a free content update for everyone, as well as a paid DLC coming out this Fall. Enjoy checking out the details.

Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition – Post-Launch Content

The first major 'Autumn' update will arrive in two parts – a free content update as well as an optional paid DLC. The free content will introduce The Crocodile, a brand new computer-controlled opponent with his own tactics, castle design, army and of course, snappy personality! The wizened lord of the marshes, The Crocodile is a bitter cruel fellow, driven beyond sanity by envy of his rival lords. Players will encounter The Crocodile across a new five mission economic campaign, in addition to being playable in skirmish mode (and in case you're wondering – yes, the game has actual crocodiles, too.) While there will be some degree of combat to contend with in the economic campaigns, the ultimate goal and thus victory will be decided by mastery of the game's various economic industries and castle-life mechanics.

The free component of the Autumn Update will be capped off by the inclusion of three new maps, one for Skirmish, Freebuild and Multiplayer. The paid DLC will feature two new CPU commanders in the form of The Canary and The Trader, and a new nine-mission 'Sands of Time' skirmish trail – complete with target completion times and leaderboards. Players can expect military scenarios will test their strategic prowess and skills of siegecraft, as they wage war against these new tricky CPU characters. More about these new adversaries and their attributes will be revealed in due time!

