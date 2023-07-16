Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: MrBeast, Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys Partners With MrBeast For New Collaboration

Stumble Guys will be holding a new event this summer as the game will have a special collaboration with MrBeast for you to take part in.

Scopely revealed this past week that they will hold a unique Stumble Guys collaboration with YouTube's own MrBeast for a short time. The game will be adding multiple new levels, characters, interactive features, emotes, animations, and more, all based on MrBeast's look at favorite pastimes. You'll see crazy challenges and unbelievable stunts added to the game with some random twists thrown into the mix, the majority of which has been designed by Mrbeast himself, Jimmy Donaldson. Alongside the developers who have made sure that the experiences they have will be totally fair while at the same time paying homage to the content creator, they've been inspired by. According to the info released this week, the first level will take you to a world based on MrBeast's famed Warehouse, complete with his signature oversized sets and obstacle courses. We got a couple of quotes about the collab below, as we're now waiting for a proper launch date.

"I chose to collaborate with Stumble Guys because the game is the perfect platform to serve as a canvas for my creativity and bring custom-created MrBeast experiences to both of our communities," said Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast. "I can't wait to see players try to survive the new courses, which include all the larger-than-life, unbelievable, and uplifting moments that are part of everything we do at MrBeast."

"Our expansive partnership with Jimmy and the entire MrBeast team is a testament to our belief in delivering bold, innovative, and fun content collaborations with beloved talent and brands to our players," said Jamie Berger, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Stumble Guys at Scopely. "'Stumblers' love MrBeast and his over-the-top content and challenges, which are a perfect fit to bring into the world of Stumble Guys. We hope our MrBeast-created experiences will excite our amazing community and welcome new fans to the party."

