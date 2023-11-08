Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Candy Land, Sugarfina Candy

Sugarfina Candy Releases Its Own Version Of Candy Land

Sugarfina Candy has partnered with tabletop company Hasbro to produce their own version of Candy Land, complete with their candies.

Sugarfina Candy has teamed up with Hasbro to release their own version of the classic tabletop board game Candy Land in time for the holidays. This limited-edition version comes with it's own version of the playing cards, game pieces, and more inspired by Sugarfina products. This includes places to visit on the board, including the Haunted Cookie House, Sugarfina Boutique, and Gummy Bear Clouds, as you try different flavors on the board like Queen Frostine Pearls, Jolly Gumdrops, and Mr. Mint Caramels. You can currently get the game from the candy maker's website for $40, as we have more info about this particular version for you below.

Complete with gourmet candies from the fancy candy maker, the Candy Land x Sugarfina Candy Board Game is a keepsake collector's item you'll enjoy long after the candy is gone. The exclusive release features the Candy Land x Sugarfina Candy Board Game, a limited-edition game board filled with playing cards, game pieces, and, of course, candy! While traveling to the Candy Castle, pass by Sugarfina-inspired destinations Haunted Cookie House, Sugarfina Boutique, and Gummy Bear Clouds along the way. Draw a picture card? Move your pawn forward or backward on the path to the matching picture, and pull a piece of candy from the corresponding drawer! Players will delight in flavors from around the world, like Queen Frostine Pearls, Jolly Gumdrops, and Mr. Mint Caramels. To further the childhood nostalgia, the collection also features a Strawberry Pink Cloud Chocolate Bar, a strawberry-flavored white chocolate bar topped with sparkling sugar and pop rocks.

"Putting a spin on whimsy is what Sugarfina is known for," says Scott LaPorta, CEO and Co-Investor of Sugarfina. "With this collaboration, we were excited to innovate the beloved childhood game while bringing a new way of candy tasting to grown-ups and children alike."

