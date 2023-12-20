Posted in: Games, Rocksteady Studios, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: suicide squad

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Drops Second Insider Video

Check out the latest insider video for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, as WB Games look at more of the support characters.

Article Summary WB Games unveils insider look at support characters in Suicide Squad game.

Penguin and other DC characters to offer weapon upgrades and customization.

Suicide Squad game features solo or 4-player co-op with unique abilities.

Post-launch content updates and a cosmetic-only battle pass confirmed.

WB Games and Rocksteady Studios released a new developer video for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, as we got a second Insider episode. This time around, they're putting a spotlight on many of the supporting characters in the Squad because, as we all know, it's not just four people. Amanda Waller brings in a dozen or so heroes every time they do whatever incarnation there is for it. We have more info and the video for you here as we slowly march toward the game's release on February 2, 2024.

Suicide Squad Insider Episode 2

Suicide Squad Insider Episode 2 gives fans a closer look at several Support Squad characters, including the Penguin, who is now an arms dealer able to help with upgrading weapons and crafting unique builds inspired by Star Labs, AmerTek, LexCorp, and other manufacturers rooted in DC lore. Players will recruit other DC personalities to help with a variety of customization options as well, such as Gizmo, a scientist and inventor who can air-drop armored flying vehicles that can be used in combat; Toyman, the tech boy-genius who can enhance gear based on different playstyles; and Hack, a digital astral projection who can hack the Squad's neck bombs to upgrade and customize each character's skills.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Enjoyed as a solo or four-player online cooperative experience, the gameplay reveal provides an in-depth look at the multiplayer mayhem that can ensue, with each Squad member's unique traversal abilities and attacks on full display. Whether players gravitate towards Harley Quinn's wild acrobatics, King Shark's powerful leaping, Deadshot's aerial sharpshooting, or Captain Boomerang's lightning-fast speed force, each character delivers distinct skills specific to their brand of chaos. Furthermore, a behind-the-scenes featurette was released today with members of the Rocksteady Studios team expanding on the world of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and going deeper on core game elements and characters, along with commentary on the process of taking the Squad out of Arkham Asylum and into the dynamic city of tomorrow that is Metropolis.

Additionally, the video touches on the studio's plans for new content after launch. On top of the massive story-driven campaign, vibrant open-world, and action-adventure shooter experience, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have post-launch content updates to expand the story with new missions and earnable characters, available at no cost. The game will also have a cosmetics-only battle pass system to earn new outfits, emotes, and other items to uniquely customize Squad members.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!