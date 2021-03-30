Summer Games Done Quick Returns Online For 2021

The organizers behind Games Done Quick revealed today that their summertime edition will be going back online for 2021. We may be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic, but the reality is we're still a little ways off from public events being relatively safe from possible spreading, so the people in charge have decided to play it safe and are making SGDQ 2021 an online event once again. This year's event will be held in July as organizers are aiming to hold it from July 4th through July 11th. We'll see what the turnout is like this year as they have had a bit of a bonus/minus situation ever since the pandemic hit. The downside is they've lost a number of players who prefer to do the event in front of a crowd, but the upside is they've gained many who either couldn't attend in the past or had no interest in performing in front of an audience. We'll see what kind of response they get this year.

The weeklong event will be broadcast live on GDQ's official Twitch channel and will raise money for charity. Additional details on the event, including the charity beneficiary, games list, and schedule will be announced at a later date. Game Submissions will be opening end of day on March 31st at 11:59pm ET, and will be open until April 11th. Submissions for host judge volunteers will be opening on March 31st as well, and closing April 5th. General volunteer submissions will be opening April 9th! Since 2010, Games Done Quick has raised more than $31 million for charities around the world, including Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Direct Relief, AbleGamers, Malala Fund, and Organization for Autism Research. To date, Games Done Quick has raised over $31 million dollars for charity. We also average over 2000 people in attendance at our events, including staff, volunteers, runners, and attendees just looking to have fun and support the event!