Summoners War: Chronicles Releases New Launch Trailer

Com2uS has released a brand new launch trailer for their latest mobile title, Summoners War: Chronicles, showing off the game. This brand new entry into the franchise will offer players a multitude of options to get in and play through various modes, which will provide variety for anyone to play the way they love and try new stuff when they get bored of their preferred mode. But most still revolve around the theme of picking and deploying your monsters in a strategic fashion to battle the kingdom's dark forces. Enjoy the latest trailer below!

Single-Player: In addition to embarking on the main storyline and completing the many side quests available to players in each region, players can also take on five unique bosses in the Kingdom Expeditions. Two types of Ascensions will have players rising to the challenge of beating levels of increasing difficulty with Trial of Ascension featuring unique monthly challenges for players to take on.

Cooperative Play: Players in the hunt for ever-challenging adventures with friends should look no further than Summoners War: Chronicles cooperative gameplay. From the Field Boss Events challenging teams to compete for the highest rank against others to Rupture Events which feature unique missions, rewards await teams ready to take on the challenges ahead. Teams can also complete some of the game's most challenging content together revisiting Dungeons at high difficulty levels or taking on powerful Raid Bosses where they can unlock rare Summoner weapons and accessories. Guilds offer players unique rewards and an easier way to connect and battle the dark forces in the Rahil Kingdom together.

Competitive Multiplayer: For the competitive at heart, the Challenge Arena and Brawl Arena are ready for players looking to battle others. Challenge Arenas pits two teams against each other with different objectives – attack or defend. Brawl Arena gives players a chance to battle against others in real time.

Endgame Dungeons: As players complete the story and reach the max level they can choose to journey to the endgame dungeons where up to three players must cooperate to beat the most powerful bosses in Summoners War: Chronicles for the games biggest rewards. As a live service game, new Dungeons will be released on a regular basis with plans for a ten person cooperative Dungeon coming soon.

Launch Celebration: Multiple in-game events await players upon arrival, including daily login and mission completion bonuses, which increases your chance of summoning a powerful 5-star monster. There is also a special pick-up event where you can summon a powerful 5-star monster with a higher rate using summoning scrolls.