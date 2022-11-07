Summoners War World Arena Championship Starts November 11th

Com2uS has revealed new details for the Summoners War World Arena Championship, which will be kicking off on November 11th. The event will be taking place at the Sangam afreeca Colosseum in Seoul, South Korea, as the top eight Summoners War: Sky Arena finalists will compete against each other in five matches for a shot at $100k and the championship. These players have been competing all year round to make it this far in what is one fo the first major championships for the game to return since the pandemic. You can read up more about it below, as the event will kick off at 11am PT on both their game's Twitch and YouTube channels.

"At the SWC2022 finals, the top eight Summoners War: Sky Arena players from around the globe will compete for a total prize pool of $140,000. Returning 2021 finalists including TARS, ISMOO and PINKROID~ will face-off against 2022 regional cup finalists, RAIGEKI, DUCHAN, TRUEWHALE, YUMARU and OSSERU in a series of single tournament best of 5 matches for the chance to become the 2022 Summoners War World Arena Championship winner. This is the first in-person Summoners War World Arena Championship event since 2019, and as a testament to its fans, is completely sold out."

"In-person attendees can participate in various activities at the event including match predictions and quizzes or stop by the pop-up store to purchase coveted Summoners War merchandise. All attendees will receive goodie bags, which include exclusive apparel, a wide desk mat, a slogan towel with SWC2022 designs, SD (Super Deformation) figures, pins, key rings and in-game currency coupons. For every goodie bag given away at the event, Com2uS has partnered with Jerry Bag to donate one Jerry Bag full of supplies to children in Uganda, making their water transportation easier and safer while creating jobs for local women."